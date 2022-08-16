UK to import rare Australian gas cargo in latest sign of desperation

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Oil & Gas / Australasia

UK to import rare Australian gas cargo in latest sign of desperation

The UK is about to receive liquefied natural gas from far-off Australia for the first time in at least six years, highlighting the European region’s desperation in grappling with its worst energy crisis in decades.
By Bloomberg
16/08/2022, 3:44 pm
Beach Energy BP
The Karratha Gas Plant at the North West Shelf Project, Western Australia

The LNG tanker Attalos is on its way to the UK with a cargo that originated at Australia’s North West Shelf project, according to energy intelligence firm Kpler. The vessel will arrive at the Isle of Grain terminal east of London on Aug. 22, ship-tracking data compiled by Bloomberg show.

The UK and continental Europe typically import LNG from nations such as Qatar, the US and even Peru, on the western side of South America. Deliveries from the Asia-Pacific region are rare because of the economics of lengthy journeys and usually high demand from Asian buyers.

Australia hasn’t shipped a single observed LNG cargo to Europe in Bloomberg tracking going back to 2016.

While Britain’s gas grid is separate from the continent’s network, the two are closely linked via pipelines. The UK has little domestic storage and generally sends any excess gas through its links to the European Union. This year, European and UK benchmark gas prices have surged, with the market tightening in recent weeks as Russia curbs supplies to the EU and a heat wave scorches the region.

China demand, meanwhile, has remained muted, encouraging traders and producers to point all available global supply to higher-priced European markets.

The complex journey from Australia to the UK involved a ship-to-ship transfer in Malaysia, according to Mathew Ang, an analyst at Kpler.

Attalos received a partial LNG cargo from the Patris vessel in Malaysia in July, Ang said. Before that, the Patris loaded at Australia’s North West Shelf, where BP Plc has capacity, he said. It delivered the rest of the cargo in South Korea.

