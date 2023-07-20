Wellsafe Solutions expands in Autrilasia targeting A$50bn decom opportunity

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Oil & Gas / Australasia

Wellsafe Solutions expands in Autrilasia targeting A$50bn decom opportunity

By Ryan Duff
20/07/2023, 10:35 am
Wellsafe Solutions looks to expand its offering in Autrilasia to target the A$50bn decom opportunity in the region.

The Aberdeen headquartered Wellsafe Solutions is expanding its operations in Australasia after identifying an A$50bn decommissioning opportunity.

In an assessment of t of Australia’s offshore oil and gas decommissioning liability industry body Centre of Decommissioning Australia (CODA), forecast the multimillion dollars worth of work ahead.

CODA has identified that most of the estimated spending will be plug, abandonment (P&A), and pipeline removal, this includes the abandonment of over 1,000 offshore wells and further onshore work.

The P&A specialist, Wellsafe Solutions, is expanding into the Asia Pacific region by appointing Massimo Delia as general manager of the newly-created Well-Safe Solutions Pty Ltd.

Perth-based Mr Delia said: “I have watched Well-Safe Solutions go from strength to strength in Europe, with the growth of its Subsurface and Well Engineering team capabilities and the mobilisation of all three well plug and abandonment assets for the first time in the company’s history just some of the recent highlights.

“I am eager to play my part in the next chapter of the company’s growth and look forward to collaborating with my colleagues, clients and stakeholders in the UK and Australia.”

© Supplied by Wellsafe Solutions
Massimo Delia, general manager for Well-Safe Solutions Pty Ltd

Wellsafe Solutions’ chief executive, Phil Milton, said that Mr Massimo will be “instrumental” in leveraging the firm’s capabilities and “track record to partner with operators and stakeholders throughout Australia and Asia.”

The company boss added: “We’re looking forward to undertaking offshore and onshore well decommissioning projects with the input of the highly experienced engineering sector and supply chain already present within the region.

“Massimo’s appointment is a reflection of Well-Safe Solutions’ ambitious growth strategy.”

Earlier in 2023, Well-Safe Solutions announced that all three well P&A assets, the Well-Safe Guardian, Well-Safe Protector and Well-Safe Defender, were all committed to firm contracts before options until at least mid-2024.

The Well-Safe Defender semi-submersible was mobilised early this year, less than 12 months after Wellsafe Solutions purchased the vessel.

