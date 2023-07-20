The Kraken Wakes! North Sea FPSO returns to production following shut down

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Oil & Gas

The Kraken Wakes! North Sea FPSO returns to production following shut down

By Ryan Duff
20/07/2023, 11:01 am
© Supplied by EnQuestImage of Kraken FPSO
The Kraken FPSO

The Kraken FPSO is back to around 90% production following a hydraulic pump failure that caused work to stop earlier this year.

The vessel owner, Bumi Armada, has confirmed that one hydraulic submersible pump (HSP) transformer has been reconditioned from the failed HSP transformer units and production has almost returned to pre-shutdown levels.

The vessel returned to production on 20 July this year, just over a month after the incident was first reported.

When the incident was announced Bumi Armada said it had worked with EnQuest to carry out a restart of the facility, but the remediation programme had been unsuccessful.

kraken fpso
The Kraken FPSO

Bumi Armada has said it will continue to provide updates on the Kraken “as and when they are known.”

Last month the vessel owners announced the incident, production had been shut in at its Kraken floating production storage and offload (FPSO) unit following the failure of critical HSP transformers.

The Health and Safety Executive said at the time: “We are aware of an incident and are currently looking into the circumstances leading to the shutdown.”

The vessel is leased and operated by duty holder Bumi Armada UK on behalf of Kraken field operator EnQuest (70.5%), with the remaining stakes held by Waldorf Petroleum. It has served the namesake oilfield, around 220 miles from Aberdeen, since 2017.

Previous HSE incidents

Last year the HSE warned Bumi Armada over its monitoring and managing of alarms on the vessel.

Inspectors found a lack of suitable measures on the Kraken FPSO to ensure all high-priority warnings, including fire and gas detection, were acted upon swiftly in order to prevent a “major accident”.

Almost 1,000 standing alarms – those that are active even though operations are carrying on as usual – were also identified.

Of those, a “significant proportion”, almost 10%, were priority one alarms, nearly double the recommended guidance.

Following these findings, the Health and Safety Executive handed Bumi Armada an improvement notice.

