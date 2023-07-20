The Kraken Wakes! North Sea FPSO returns to production following shut down

The Kraken FPSO is back to around 90% production following a hydraulic pump failure that caused work to stop earlier this year.

The vessel owner, Bumi Armada, has confirmed that one hydraulic submersible pump (HSP) transformer has been reconditioned from the failed HSP transformer units and production has almost returned to pre-shutdown levels.

The vessel returned to production on 20 July this year, just over a month after the incident was first reported.

When the incident was announced Bumi Armada said it had worked with EnQuest to carry out a restart of the facility, but the remediation programme had been unsuccessful.

Bumi Armada has said it will continue to provide updates on the Kraken “as and when they are known.”

Last month the vessel owners announced the incident, production had been shut in at its Kraken floating production storage and offload (FPSO) unit following the failure of critical HSP transformers.

The Health and Safety Executive said at the time: “We are aware of an incident and are currently looking into the circumstances leading to the shutdown.”

The vessel is leased and operated by duty holder Bumi Armada UK on behalf of Kraken field operator EnQuest (70.5%), with the remaining stakes held by Waldorf Petroleum. It has served the namesake oilfield, around 220 miles from Aberdeen, since 2017.

Previous HSE incidents

Last year the HSE warned Bumi Armada over its monitoring and managing of alarms on the vessel.

Inspectors found a lack of suitable measures on the Kraken FPSO to ensure all high-priority warnings, including fire and gas detection, were acted upon swiftly in order to prevent a “major accident”.

Almost 1,000 standing alarms – those that are active even though operations are carrying on as usual – were also identified.

Of those, a “significant proportion”, almost 10%, were priority one alarms, nearly double the recommended guidance.

Following these findings, the Health and Safety Executive handed Bumi Armada an improvement notice.