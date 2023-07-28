Carnarvon to complete Dorado sale in August

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Show Links
Oil & Gas / Australasia

Carnarvon to complete Dorado sale in August

“Carnarvon is transitioning from explorer to producer through development of the Dorado and Pavo discoveries in collaboration with operator Santos."
Ed Reed By Ed Reed
28/07/2023, 11:44 am Updated: 28/07/2023, 11:45 am
Photo of Ed Reed
© Supplied by Carnarvon EnergyAdrian Cook, CEO of Australia's Carnarvon Energy
Adrian Cook, CEO of Australia's Carnarvon Energy

Carnarvon Energy’s (ASX:CVN) sale of a 10% stake in the Dorado project will see it shift from an exploration model to production, company CEO Adrian Cook has said.

“Carnarvon is transitioning from explorer to producer through development of the Dorado and Pavo discoveries in collaboration with operator Santos. The company plans to fund about half of its share of developing Dorado with cash and the balance will be debt-funded,” he told Energy Voice.

Cook was commenting, via email, after the company reached a binding agreement with Taiwan’s OPIC Australia, a subsidiary of CPC. OPIC is buying a 10% stake in Dorado – half Carnarvon’s interest – for $146 million.

Santos holds the remaining 80% stake.

The CPC unit will pay $56mn upfront on completion. OPIC will pay another $90mn to carry Carnarvon’s share of costs, following a final investment decision (FID).

“The company plans to fund about half of its share of developing Dorado with cash and the balance will be debt-funded,” the Carnarvon CEO said.

Carnarvon expects completion before the end of August. The Foreign Investment Review Board (FIRB) has approved the sale, marking the last hurdle before completion.

Development plans

“Dorado is expected to produce an initial 75,000-100,000 barrels per day gross”, Cook said. The group will extend the oil rate plateau extended “significantly as Pavo North and Pavo South (currently undrilled) come online”.

Pavo is 46 km to the west of Dorado. This bolt-on discovery “complements Dorado’s production profile and will help achieve development scales of economy”, the executive said.

Dorado and Pavo together hold 189 million barrels of liquid gross 2C resources.

Australia’s National Offshore Petroleum Safety and Environmental Management Authority (NOPSEMA) approved the offshore project proposal for Dorado in February this year.

Santos has said the initial phase will include gas reinjection with a well head platform and FPSO. Under the second phase, the operator will recover the gas and pipe it onshore, for domestic markets and LNG.

“Carnarvon has significant exploration upside across its Bedout sub-basin licence areas,” said Cook. “We’ve identified another 100 prospects in the Bedout with the top 20 estimated to hold more than 1.5 billion boe of liquids (Pmean, gross). These are priorities of future methodical and high grade drill campaign considerations.”

Recommended for you

Tags

More from Energy Voice

Latest Posts