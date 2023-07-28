BP signs 10 year deal to supply LNG to Europe

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Oil & Gas / Europe

BP signs 10 year deal to supply LNG to Europe

By Ryan Duff
28/07/2023, 12:10 pm Updated: 28/07/2023, 12:10 pm
© SYSTEMThe BP Eastern Trough Area Project oil platform in the North Sea
BP (LON: BP) has signed a long-term sale and purchase agreement with the Australian firm OMV to supply 1 million tonnes of liquefied natural gas per year for the next decade.

The deal commences in 2026 and will see BP provide the LNG which will be received and re-gasified through the Gate LNG terminal in Rotterdam, where OMV holds regasification capacity, or other terminals in Europe.

Jonty Shepard, vice president for global LNG trading and origination at BP, said “We see LNG as an essential part of the energy transition and essential for our own pivot to becoming an integrated energy company.

“We are pleased to conclude this LNG sale-and-purchase agreement with OMV, with whom we have a longstanding relationship.

“Europe is a significant LNG market and this agreement with OMV further demonstrates our LNG supply capability in the region, supporting security of supply for our European customers.”

Alfred Stern, chairman of the executive board and chief executive of OMV AG, added: “It is one of OMV’s key priorities to drive forward our ongoing diversification of supply sources that encompasses gas from our own production and external sources from Norway, as well as additional LNG volumes.

“In tandem with the recent news regarding our additional gas transport capacities until 2028, our agreement with bp reflects our significant contribution to the security of supply to our customers in Austria and Europe.

“Our partnership with BP, spanning a 10-year period from 2026, is an important strategic step towards diversifying and safeguarding our supply sources in the long-term.”

This week BP celebrated the 25th anniversary of its astern Trough Area Project (ETAP) in the central North Sea.

BP’s senior vice president of North Sea, Doris Reiter, described the ETAP anniversary as a “fantastic achievement for this key hub with an exciting future.”

Later this year, BP looks to start production from its Seagull tieback. This will mark the first tie-back to the development in 20 years.

