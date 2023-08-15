Contractor woes at Waitsia drive Beach changes

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Oil & Gas / Australasia

Contractor woes at Waitsia drive Beach changes

Ed Reed By Ed Reed
15/08/2023, 7:59 am
Photo of Ed Reed
Beach Energy news
Operations in the Cooper Basin

Beach Energy has appointed a new CEO, Brett Woods, as it faces the fallout from challenges at its Waitsia project.

Woods has most recently worked at Santos Energy. He will take the top spot at Beach as of February 2024. Bruce Clement is to act as interim CEO until Woods’ arrival.

Morné Engelbrecht left the CEO role as of August 9. He had taken over in May 2022.

Chairman Glenn Davis thanked Engelbrecht for his work as CEO and before as CFO.

“Morné excelled in his role as CFO and stepped into the CEO role at an uncertain time and has since guided the company through a number of operational challenges. Despite those challenges our project delivery continues to advance and Morné should be proud of his contribution to Beach.”

Problems at Waitsia have seen costs rise, with Beach warning yesterday that net costs were forecast to reach A$450-500 million. It had earlier forecast this to be $350-400mn.

Contractor Clough collapsed into bankruptcy in December 2022. Italy’s Webuild struck a deal in February to acquire Clough’s assets, but there have been continued rumours of challenge at Waitsia.

In May, Beach warned the “tight labour market in Western Australia” had had an impact on construction at the Waitsia plant. As such, Beach “no longer considers it prudent or appropriate to maintain its previously targeted schedule and capital estimates”.

The Australian Financial Review quoted analyst Saul Kavonic as saying the change of leadership came at the behest of shareholder Seven Group.

Ryan Stokes, CEO of Seven, became a non-executive director at Beach on July 24. The company has a 30.02% stake in Beach.

