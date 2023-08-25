European gas prices slump as risk of Australian strike recedes

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Oil & Gas / Australasia

European gas prices slump as risk of Australian strike recedes

With inventories nearly full well before the start of the heating season and industrial demand subdued, the continent for now remains well supplied.
By Bloomberg
25/08/2023, 10:41 am Updated: 25/08/2023, 10:47 am
The Jansz-Io compressions project at the Gorgon LNG project in Australia

European natural gas tumbled on signs that a labour dispute at Australia’s biggest liquefied natural gas export plant will be resolved, easing fears about one out of three possible strikes in the key exporting nation.

Benchmark futures settled 13% lower, finishing another turbulent day. They collapsed as much as 21% in the morning, the most since March 2022.

Prices pared some losses later as unions representing workers at the other two facilities in the country voted in favour of industrial action, though strikes are still not guaranteed to go ahead.

Gas markets have been extremely volatile this month as labour disputes in Australia threatened a tenth of global LNG supplies, and European prices at one point surged as much as 40% intraday in response to the risks.

Unions representing workers at Woodside Energy Group Ltd’s North West Shelf LNG operations are considering a “strong offer” from the company after negotiations that ran through Wednesday night. Details of the settlement are due to be released after a meeting with members on Thursday, said Offshore Alliance, a group that represents two major unions.

“All indications at the moment look promising that strike action at the North West Shelf will be avoided,” ING Groep NV said in a note on Thursday.

The resolution to the dispute would remove some of the strains facing the market. Europe, still recovering from the worst of the energy crisis that pushed prices to records last year, has been highly reactive to supply disruption risks. Even with ample stocks, the region needs a continuous flow of LNG from global markets. Any prolonged shutdown of Australian facilities, which supply Asia, could risk shifting US or Qatari LNG away from Europe.

With inventories nearly full well before the start of the heating season and industrial demand subdued, the continent for now remains well supplied.

Chevron talks

Even if a deal is agreed with Woodside, talks with Chevron Corp. on disputes with workers at two of its Australian LNG plants are still ongoing. That puts 24.5 million tons of annual supply at risk, or about 5% of global liquefaction capacity.

Unions on Thursday voted to endorse taking industrial action at Chevron’s Gorgon and Wheatstone Downstream facilities if the company fails to provide an appropriate offer during negotiations, the Offshore Alliance said in a statement. The ballot is yet to be completed on Aug. 28 at Wheatstone platforms.

“The market is not out of the woods yet,” said Leo Kabouche, an analyst at Energy Aspects Ltd. in London. “Price swings are likely to continue until there is more clarity on the state of affairs at the Chevron-operated facilities.”

Dutch front-month futures, Europe’s gas benchmark, settled at €31.94 a megawatt-hour, the lowest level since Aug. 8 — a day when initial reports on potential strikes appeared. The UK equivalent contract also fell 13%.

