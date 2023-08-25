First Minister Humza Yousaf ‘not convinced’ by Rosebank

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Oil & Gas

First Minister Humza Yousaf ‘not convinced’ by Rosebank

By Ryan Duff
25/08/2023, 2:05 pm Updated: 25/08/2023, 3:29 pm
First Minister of Scotland Humza Yousaf. Andrew Milligan/PA Wire

Scotland’s first minister Humza Yousaf has said he is “not convinced” by Equinor’s controversial Rosebank oil field.

Rosebank has been met with many protests in recent months as activists stand against the field off the coast of Shetland which is forecast to hold 300 million barrels of oil.

Currently, Equinor’s project, which is the UK’s largest untapped resource, is awaiting government approval.

Climate group, Uplift, said earlier this year that if Rosebank received the green light from the UK government it would take legal action. 

The group wrote to Secretary of State Grant Shapps and the North Sea Transition Authority (NSTA), stating it has “strong grounds” to make the case that an approval of Rosebank “would be unlawful.”

In a conversation with the Daily Record, Scotland’s first minister said: “My starting position on Rosebank is I’m not convinced it should go ahead and I’ve said as much publicly, for a number of reasons.

“First and foremost, for example, the majority of Rosebank is oil as opposed to gas – that oil, of course, then gets exported.

“Any suggestion that helps us in terms of our domestic energy security, I think, doesn’t quite stack up.”

Humza Yousaf added: “Unlimited oil and gas extraction is not Scotland’s future,” when asked about the controversial Rosebank oil field.

© Supplied by Uplift
Greta Thunberg joins protestors in London in a stand against Rosebank.

The point made by the first minister is not a new one as Rosebank’s detractors have previously expressed that increased domestic production of hydrocarbons will not lower household bills and that most of the oil produced in the UK goes overseas to refineries.

The first minister argued for a just transition for the energy workforce, adding: “We have to make sure we take [North Sea] workers with us on this journey.”

Justification for domestic production of oil

According to the Equinor environmental statement, Rosebank will, on average, emit 165 kilotonnes of CO2 per year.

That’s around 1.6% of the annual emissions of the UK offshore sector when compared with North Sea Transition Authority (NSTA) figures.

Rosebank’s emissions intensity, how much CO2 it produces per barrel, depends on whether the Knarr, the vessel that is set to produce at the site, is electrified.

Electrification would allow gas-fired generators to be replaced with green energy.

Arguments for the domestic production of oil have also been presented by industry leaders.

The NSTA’s chief executive, Stuart Payne, pointed out earlier this year: “Some of it goes through refineries as Product A and we then have to buy it back as Product B – yeah, those things move around because that’s a reality of how that world works.

“We still need to do the work around making sure we have control over those molecules. It’s still a security of supply issue, it’s just a different one.”

