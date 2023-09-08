Gas prices jump as LNG workers begin long-awaited strikes

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Oil & Gas / Australasia

Gas prices jump as LNG workers begin long-awaited strikes

Members of the Offshore Alliance union said they will stop work completely for two weeks starting Sept. 14.
By Bloomberg
08/09/2023, 6:53 am Updated: 08/09/2023, 9:35 am
Picture shows; First Chevron Wheatstone LNG cargo departs for Japan. Australia. Supplied by Chevron Date; 31/10/2017

LNG workers at key Chevron Corp. sites in Australia began partial strikes Friday after talks failed to reach an agreement in a dispute that’s roiled global gas markets.

Benchmark gas futures in Europe jumped as much as 11% on the news — before paring some of the gains, which highlights the market’s vulnerability after last year’s energy crisis. Partial strikes began at 1 p.m. Perth time at the Gorgon and Wheatstone facilities, which accounted for about 7% of global LNG supply last year.

Members of the Offshore Alliance union said they will stop work completely for two weeks starting Sept. 14.

The start of the industrial action marks the culmination of weeks-long discussions that have kept global gas markets on edge. Unions first threatened to pursue strikes at the Chevron sites and Woodside Energy Group Ltd.’s facilities in early August. Since then, Woodside reached a compromise deal with workers, while Chevron and its workers remain apart on several key claims.

Friday’s partial strikes include work stoppage and bans on carrying out overtime and some other duties.

Chevron’s “bargaining performance has been the most inept effort of any employer the union has dealt with in the past five years and our members have had enough,” Offshore Alliance said in a post on Facebook earlier on Friday.

The impact on LNG shipments isn’t likely to be immediate, and gas consumption is currently muted in both Europe and Asia. Still, the prospect of disruptions to future supply has sent prices higher as it threatens greater competition for cargoes during peak demand in the northern hemisphere winter.

Friday’s initial strikes “appear lower level, designed to create costs and inefficiencies for Chevron, but not yet impact production materially,” said Saul Kavonic, an energy analyst at Credit Suisse Group AG.

However, the situation is likely to change if a compromise isn’t found by Sept. 14, according to Energy Aspects Ltd. analyst Leo Kabouche.

Dutch front-month gas, Europe’s benchmark, traded 5.8% higher at €34.64 a megawatt-hour by 10 a.m. in Amsterdam.

Europe almost never receives fuel from Australia, but curbed LNG shipments to Asia would raise competition for alternative cargoes.

Even with the recent jump, Europe’s gas prices are just a fraction of last year’s records. However, they are still elevated compared to pre-crisis levels and most market players expect high volatility to stay for a while.

The continent’s gas storage sites are about 93% full, well ahead of the heating season, but inventories are not designed to cover winter consumption in full. The region relies heavily on stable LNG flows after losing most of the pipeline gas from Russia in 2022.

Updated 9:35 am. 

