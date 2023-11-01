Santos faces Barossa challenge as pipelay vessel waits

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Oil & Gas / Australasia

Santos faces Barossa challenge as pipelay vessel waits

Ed Reed By Ed Reed
01/11/2023, 10:20 am
© Supplied by APPEAKevin Gallagher, CEO of Santos, speaks to delegates at the APPEA conference 2022 in Brisbane, Australia.
Kevin Gallagher, CEO of Santos, speaks to delegates at the APPEA conference 2022 in Brisbane, Australia.

Australia’s Santos has said it will “vigorously defend” itself against a Federal Court challenge. The company is under fire for a proposed gas pipeline construction, it had hoped to begin today.

Six Tiwi elders have submitted an application to Environment and Water Minister Tanya Plibersek to prevent construction going ahead. A statement from Environmental Defenders Office says there are concerns the pipeline will “traverse an area of significant underwater cultural heritage”.

Australia’s Financial Review reported that the Tiwi had lost their initial claim on October 31. Another hearing was due to be held today, to give Santos more time to respond to the charges.

As of the time of writing, Allseas’ Audacia pipelay vessel remains moored offshore Darwin, according to Marine Traffic.

Santos has disagreed on the impact of the pipeline. It has an expert opinion stating that there are no specific underwater cultural sites on the proposed route.

The pipeline will run from the offshore gas field, 262 km offshore in the Timor Sea. It will carry gas to backfill the Darwin LNG project.

Australia’s NOPSEMA paused pipeline work in January in order to Santos to carry out a heritage assessment. Santos said it respected the cultural heritage of the Tiwi people.

“While we understand and respect there are a range of views about the Barossa gas project, we will vigorously defend Federal Court proceedings”, it said.

If the company completes work on the Barossa pipeline this year, and begins drilling, it can deliver the project on cost and schedule.

Also anchored off Darwin is the Valaris MS 1 drilling rig, which is under contract until August 2024.

