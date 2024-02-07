Woodside and Santos end talks on $57 billion deal

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Oil & Gas / Australasia

Woodside and Santos end talks on $57 billion deal

By Bloomberg
07/02/2024, 7:34 am
© BloombergThe Santos Ltd. Logo atop Santos Place building, which houses the company's office, in Brisbane, Australia, on Monday, Dec. 11, 2023. Woodside Energy Group Ltd.?s hopes of a tie-up with Santos to create Asia?s dominant liquefied natural gas exporter face a potential hurdle over the valuation of a target whose shares recently fell to an eight-month low. Photographer: Ian Waldie/Bloomberg
Woodside Energy Group Ltd. (ASX:WDS) and smaller rival Santos Ltd. (ASX:STO) ended talks over a potential merger that would have created an Australian gas export powerhouse after the companies failed to agree on a valuation.

Adding Santos’s portfolio would have positioned Woodside as one of the biggest liquefied natural gas producers in the Asia-Pacific — a region poised for further demand growth. However, executives had warned any pact would need to reflect the low premiums in other recent major oil and gas sector deals.

Santos said in a statement Wednesday that “sufficient combination benefits were not identified to support a merger,” while Woodside said it would only pursue transactions that are “value accretive for its shareholders.”

Australia’s Energy Leaders | Woodside and Santos ended talks on a deal to combine a collection of assets from Alaska to New Zealand

The companies, with a combined market valuation of about A$86 billion ($57 billion) on Wednesday, disclosed talks over a prospective deal in December. Santos previously flagged it was working with advisers on options to boost its value, after its shares plunged in the second half of last year.

Shares in Adelaide-based Santos tumbled as much as 8.6% in Sydney following news that merger talks had ended. Woodside, Australia’s largest oil and gas producer, advanced as much as 2.5%.

“While the discussions with Santos did not result in a transaction, Woodside considers that the global LNG sector provides significant potential for value creation,” Chief Executive Officer Meg O’Neill said in a statement Wednesday. She added that the company would “continue to be disciplined in our approach to mergers and acquisitions.”

Gas is expected to play a long-term role in the energy transition, and since many countries in Asia don’t have sufficient domestic resources or pipelines, exported LNG will be needed to meet those growing needs.

Woodside, which has lifted production over the past two years, has operations in Australia — including the Scarborough LNG development — along with assets in the US and Trinidad.

Santos, which last month raised its forecasts on costs for its flagship Barossa gas project, will “continue to review options to unlock value for shareholders,” the company added Wednesday.

The producer is likely to continue to study potential asset sales or breakup options, according to Saul Kavonic, an energy analyst at MST Marquee.

