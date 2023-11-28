Stranded gas tanker in Australia could cause rise in global LNG prices

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Oil & Gas / Australasia

Stranded gas tanker in Australia could cause rise in global LNG prices

By Bloomberg
28/11/2023, 3:18 pm
© Supplied by Origin EnergyOrigin's Australia Pacific LNG facility. Curtis Island.
A loaded liquefied natural gas tanker is stuck at an export terminal in Australia and will disrupt some shipments, adding to supply concerns ahead of the Northern Hemisphere winter.

The vessel lost power at a berth at the Australia Pacific LNG facility, on Curtis Island in Queensland, and is currently unable to leave, Origin Energy Ltd. said Tuesday in a statement.

Cesi Qingdao is moored at APLNG and had been scheduled to sail to Wenzhou, China, according to ship-tracking data compiled by Bloomberg.

“Only one LNG vessel is able to dock at the LNG facility at a time,” said Origin, a part owner of the APLNG venture with ConocoPhillips and Sinopec. “As a result, no other cargoes can be loaded until the situation is resolved.”

Two cargoes have been deferred from a delivery schedule for the financial year through June, and it’s expected that additional shipments will also be impacted, Origin said.

“We have assessed and planned for scenarios to best manage the supply through the APLNG facility while the situation is being resolved — this includes deferring all cargoes as required,” ConocoPhillips, which operates the plant and typically loads a vessel for export every three days, said in a separate statement.

LNG prices in North Asia have held near $16 a million British thermal units over the past month, above their five-year seasonal average but about half the level in the previous two years, even as Europe built up unprecedented inventories.

Sinopec, one of the APLNG owners, was contacting suppliers this week to check availability of prompt delivery cargoes to China, according to traders. However, there likely isn’t much of a rush to replace shipments as demand in the region remains relatively weak heading into winter, the traders added. Cnooc, another Chinese buyer, was offering to sell a shipment from a different Australian plant for January.

New outages, adverse weather or additional curbs on Russian gas could spur more price volatility and exacerbate global LNG supply risks, Bloomberg Intelligence said in a report this month. Australia is one of the world’s biggest suppliers of the fuel.

Origin, which holds a 27.5% share in APLNG, fell as much as 1.3% in Sydney trading.

The Sydney-based utility, which runs onshore gas fields that feed the LNG facility, will reduce production and is taking steps to sell more into Australia’s domestic market.

Origin’s board is currently considering a revised takeover proposal from a Brookfield Asset Management Ltd.-led group, under which EIG Global Energy Partners would acquire the company’s stake in APLNG.

