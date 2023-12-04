Belgium’s Bekaert acquires Dundee moorings firm in floating wind play

Bekaert has acquired a majority stake in Dundee-based moorings manufacturer Flintstone Technology, as it looks to consolidate equipment for use in floating wind.

Steel wire manufacturer Bekaert announced last week it had acquired 75% of shares in the Broughty Ferry-based firm for an undisclosed sum, as part of a move into the growing floating wind space.

Flintstone was formed in 2012 by managing director Andrew Clayson with the goal of simplifying the way mooring systems were installed, tensioned and replaced.

It offers a range of products and services including connectors and tensioners for permanent mooring and has specialised in solving life extension challenges.

In 2016, Cargotec subsidiary MacGregor acquired 51% of the company. As of the end of 2022 it had a turnover of some £800,000 and employed 11 people.

Bekaert confirmed there would be no impact on jobs as a result of the deal.

The group says growing requirement for rope solutions to moor turbines to the seabed is set to create “substantial demand” for Flintstone’s products, including for its tensioning and connection systems which can simplify and reduce hook up time.

It hopes that combining Flintstone technology with its own systems will increase its offering in permanent mooring systems. Bekaert’s MoorLine synthetic ropes have been specifically designed for floating offshore wind which demand reliable ropes that ensure floating structures stay on station even in the most challenging conditions.

By pairing Flintstone’s connector and tensioner products with Bekaert’s MoorLine synthetic ropes, the firm says it can offer a single synthetic mooring line solution “from anchor to floater.”

The Dundee firm has also supplied mooring equipment for major oil and gas developments, including for the Shell-led Vito project which recently began production in the Gulf of Mexico.

Christof Dewijngaert, general manager for synthetic ropes at Bekaert said: “We are delighted to welcome the Flintstone team into the Bekaert family. They bring a wealth of experience and expertise in system design and component supply on board.

“With Flintstone, and our existing partners TFI Marine and Applied Fiber we are ready to support offshore operators with a reliable and effective total synthetic mooring solution.”

Flintstone’s Mr Clayson added: “We very much look forward to joining Bekaert and being part of the integrated mooring solutions offering from the group.”