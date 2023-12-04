Belgium’s Bekaert acquires Dundee moorings firm in floating wind play

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Renewables/Energy Transition

Belgium’s Bekaert acquires Dundee moorings firm in floating wind play

By Andrew Dykes
04/12/2023, 11:01 am
© Supplied by FlintstoneFlintstone Technology team including founder and managing director Andrew Clayson (right) at the Kincardine floating wind farm off Aberdeen.
Flintstone Technology team including founder and managing director Andrew Clayson (right) at the Kincardine floating wind farm off Aberdeen.

Bekaert has acquired a majority stake in Dundee-based moorings manufacturer Flintstone Technology, as it looks to consolidate equipment for use in floating wind.

Steel wire manufacturer Bekaert announced last week it had acquired 75% of shares in the Broughty Ferry-based firm for an undisclosed sum, as part of a move into the growing floating wind space.

Flintstone was formed in 2012 by managing director Andrew Clayson with the goal of simplifying the way mooring systems were installed, tensioned and replaced.

It offers a range of products and services including connectors and tensioners for permanent mooring and has specialised in solving life extension challenges.

In 2016, Cargotec subsidiary MacGregor acquired 51% of the company. As of the end of 2022 it had a turnover of some £800,000 and employed 11 people.

Bekaert confirmed there would be no impact on jobs as a result of the deal.

The group says growing requirement for rope solutions to moor turbines to the seabed is set to create “substantial demand” for Flintstone’s products, including for its tensioning and connection systems which can simplify and reduce hook up time.

© Supplied by Flintstone
Flintstone mooring system.

It hopes that combining Flintstone technology with its own systems will increase its offering in permanent mooring systems. Bekaert’s MoorLine synthetic ropes have been specifically designed for floating offshore wind which demand reliable ropes that ensure floating structures stay on station even in the most challenging conditions.

By pairing Flintstone’s connector and tensioner products with Bekaert’s MoorLine synthetic ropes, the firm says it can offer a single synthetic mooring line solution “from anchor to floater.”

The Dundee firm has also supplied mooring equipment for major oil and gas developments, including for the Shell-led Vito project which recently began production in the Gulf of Mexico.

Christof Dewijngaert, general manager for synthetic ropes at Bekaert said: “We are delighted to welcome the Flintstone team into the Bekaert family. They bring a wealth of experience and expertise in system design and component supply on board.

“With Flintstone, and our existing partners TFI Marine and Applied Fiber we are ready to support offshore operators with a reliable and effective total synthetic mooring solution.”

Flintstone’s Mr Clayson added: “We very much look forward to joining Bekaert and being part of the integrated mooring solutions offering from the group.”

