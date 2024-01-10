Worley shares fall as it denies corruption, bribery allegations in Ecuador

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Show Links
Oil & Gas / Australasia

Worley shares fall as it denies corruption, bribery allegations in Ecuador

By Mathew Perry
10/01/2024, 7:17 am Updated: 10/01/2024, 7:18 am
© Supplied by ShutterstockWorley has halted the trading of its stock.
Worley has halted the trading of its stock.

Australian engineering firm Worley (ASX:WOR) has seen its shares fall at least 2.3% after it denied allegations of bribery and corrupt conduct in Ecuador.

Worley has a strong presence in the UK, with bases in Aberdeen, Glasgow, Bristol, Great Yarmouth, Grimsby, Leeds, London, Manchester, and Stockton-on-Tees.

Yesterday, the company requested an immediate trading halt on its shares.

The move followed an international arbitration tribunal deciding to dismiss the firm’s arbitration in Ecuador on judicial grounds in December, following a years-long process.

In 2019, Worley commenced the arbitration in Ecuador which related to “historic unpaid trade receivables” which is the firm claims is owed to its subsidiary by Petroecuador, a state-owned enterprise and a related state entity.

The receivables relate to contracts carried out from 2011 to 2017, throughout the work Worley states it provided “significant value” to its customers.

The parties involved were unable to come to an agreement on payment, kicking off the arbitration process in 2019.

Worley denies corruption, bribery

In December, the tribunal dismissed Worley’s arbitration on jurisdictional and admissibility grounds, including allegations of corruption, illegality or bad faith by the Australian engineering company and a subcontractor, citing “wilful blindness” by Worley towards the subcontractor’s corruption.

In a statement released to the ASX, Worley denied any “corruption, illegality or bad faith” and said it “did not breach anti-bribery and corruption laws”.

Worley said it disagrees with the tribunal’s decision and is “considering the options for further legal proceedings”.

An employee walks through the reception area in the headquarters of WorleyParsons Ltd., in Sydney, Australia. Photographer: JACK ATLEY/Bloomberg

The company said the decision was confidential under applicable rules at the time it was issued but since then, Ecuador has made the decision public.

In addition, the Sydney-headquartered firm said principals of a Worley subcontractor were prosecuted and found to be corrupt by an Ecuadorian court

Following investigations, Worley said terminated its connection with that subcontractor in 2016 “as soon as it became evident to Worley that the subcontractor had engaged in wrongdoing”.

“Worley had followed proper processes, including conducting due diligence, and denies that it was wilfully blind in respect of the subcontractor’s corruption,” the company said.

“Since 2017, Worley has further strengthened its processes for engagement of business partners and subcontractors.”

Worley also clarified that Petroecuador owed Worley A$58 million (£30.6 million) on a net basis, which has been recorded as non-current in Worley’s periodic reporting since fiscal 2019.

 

 

Recommended for you

Tags

More from Energy Voice

Latest Posts