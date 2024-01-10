Aberdeen’s Cutting Underwater Technologies toasts record year in 2023

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Oil & Gas / North Sea / Decom

Aberdeen’s Cutting Underwater Technologies toasts record year in 2023

By Mathew Perry
10/01/2024, 7:45 am Updated: 10/01/2024, 7:56 am
Staff at Aberdeen-based Cutting Underwater Technologies.
Staff at Aberdeen-based Cutting Underwater Technologies.

Aberdeen’s Cutting Underwater Technologies (CUT) has posted record revenue and project numbers in 2023.

The Bridge of Don based diamond wire cutting specialists secured £5.9 million in revenue working across 43 projects in six continents last year.

Of those projects, 19 were based in the UK or North Sea, four were in Southeast Asia and four were in Australia.

The revenue figure reflected a 15% increase from the 2022 results, marking the company’s fourth consecutive year of growth.

CUT business development manager Bruce Sinclair said while offshore decommissioning remained the company’s core business, it had also successfully won contracts for renewables, onshore and wreck removal projects.

“The high ratio of bids to wins is very satisfying, and although we don’t win every project we focus on our track record, safety record and history of completing projects under budget,” Mr Sinclair said.


A Cutting Underwater Technologies employee in front of an offshore wind turbine.

“Clients have responded very positively to the certainty that we provide.”

£20 billion decom opportunity

With the North Sea set to see as much as £20 billion spent on decommissioning activity in the next decade, CUT’s specialist cutting equipment could be in high demand.

But Mr Sinclair said the company isn’t taking anything for granted.

“There have been significant challenges in the last few years from Covid, Brexit, the lack of joined-up decom planning, as well as strong competition,” he said.

“We’ve overcome these hurdles very well, and the outlook is very positive.

“The order book is better than ever, with 14 projects already guaranteed for 2024, and we expect many more.”

Mr Sinclair said while in recent years industry observers have spoken of “boom times” ahead for decommissioning, CUT remains focused on diversification to ensure long-term success.

“Boom times sound great, but they are always followed by bust, which is why CUT have ensured we are not reliant on one market or geographical area,” he said.

“This will allow us to maximise our services in the areas with the most potential.”

As well as debuting new chain cutting equipment and an 8 metre wide machine, which it says is the “biggest in the world by far”, 2023 also saw CUT showcase its Aberdeen site to visiting officials from Australia’s decommissioning authority.

After a busy year, Mr Sinclair said the team were “rightly proud” of achievements efforts in 2023.

