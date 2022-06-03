Heerema Marine Contractors names SBM’s Philippe Barril as new CEO

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Oil & Gas / Europe

Heerema Marine Contractors names SBM’s Philippe Barril as new CEO

Heerema Marine Contractors has named Philippe Barril of SBM Offshore as its new CEO.
By Allister Thomas
03/06/2022, 7:06 am
Photo of Allister Thomas
Heerema CEO

Last week, Heerema Fabrication Group announced that current CEO Koos-Jan van Brouweshaven was to step down as head of the group and the marine contractors division.

The firm has not yet named a replacement for the wider group, but SBM said Philippe Barril will take on the role of CEO of Heerema Marine Contractors (HMC) in September.

Barril, a French national, joined HMC as chief operating officer in 2015 and was appointed as chief transition officer this year.

Heerema CEO
SBM Offshore CTO and the new CEO of Heerema Marine Contractors, Philippe Barril.

His responsibilities include Human Resources, Legal & Compliance, Health, Safety, Security and Environment and some other corporate functions.

He said: “The last seven years have been an amazing experience and I would like to thank all my colleagues at SBM Offshore for their commitment, resilience and delivery of our group vision. A particular note for my Management Board colleagues whether past or present for their remarkable team spirit.

“I look forward to joining Heerema Marine Contractors, a leader of the offshore industry and to contribute with its teams to its unique positioning within the energy transition space.”

The Thialf semisubmersible crane vessel.
The Thialf semisubmersible crane vessel.

SBM said, following his departure, it will simplify the management board and allocate the CTO portfolio to the three other members.

CEO Bruno Chapas thanked him for his work, adding: “I would like to acknowledge the role Philippe has played in enhancing the focus on safety and health management and the continuation of our outstanding operating performance of our fleet.”

Koos-Jan Brouwershaven stood down as Heerema CEO on May 31, after nearly 10 years.

After repositioning the firm following “difficult market conditions” he said it is a “natural moment” for him to step down.

Heerema chairman Pieter Heerema said: “We respect Koos-Jan’s decision to focus on new challenges after almost ten years with Heerema. Koos Jan has led our company through difficult years and he has made a very important contribution to the development of Heerema, including in shaping our sustainable strategy.

“I would like to thank him for that and, on behalf of the entire Board of Directors, wish him every success in his further career.”

