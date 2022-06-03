Heerema Marine Contractors names SBM’s Philippe Barril as new CEO

Register here for the Energy Voice daily newsletter, bringing you key news and insight from across the global energy landscape. Thank you for signing up to our newsletter. Something went wrong - please try again later. Sign Up

Heerema Marine Contractors has named Philippe Barril of SBM Offshore as its new CEO.

Last week, Heerema Fabrication Group announced that current CEO Koos-Jan van Brouweshaven was to step down as head of the group and the marine contractors division.

The firm has not yet named a replacement for the wider group, but SBM said Philippe Barril will take on the role of CEO of Heerema Marine Contractors (HMC) in September.

Barril, a French national, joined HMC as chief operating officer in 2015 and was appointed as chief transition officer this year.

© Supplied by SBM Offshore

His responsibilities include Human Resources, Legal & Compliance, Health, Safety, Security and Environment and some other corporate functions.

He said: “The last seven years have been an amazing experience and I would like to thank all my colleagues at SBM Offshore for their commitment, resilience and delivery of our group vision. A particular note for my Management Board colleagues whether past or present for their remarkable team spirit.

“I look forward to joining Heerema Marine Contractors, a leader of the offshore industry and to contribute with its teams to its unique positioning within the energy transition space.”

© Supplied by Heerema Marine Contr

SBM said, following his departure, it will simplify the management board and allocate the CTO portfolio to the three other members.

CEO Bruno Chapas thanked him for his work, adding: “I would like to acknowledge the role Philippe has played in enhancing the focus on safety and health management and the continuation of our outstanding operating performance of our fleet.”

Koos-Jan Brouwershaven stood down as Heerema CEO on May 31, after nearly 10 years.

After repositioning the firm following “difficult market conditions” he said it is a “natural moment” for him to step down.

Heerema chairman Pieter Heerema said: “We respect Koos-Jan’s decision to focus on new challenges after almost ten years with Heerema. Koos Jan has led our company through difficult years and he has made a very important contribution to the development of Heerema, including in shaping our sustainable strategy.

“I would like to thank him for that and, on behalf of the entire Board of Directors, wish him every success in his further career.”