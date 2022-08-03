Energy Transition: a commentary from Norway

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Oil & Gas / Europe

Energy Transition: a commentary from Norway

For the last few decades the ONS conference in Stavanger has focussed on the energy industry’s direction from the perspective of North Sea exploration and production business – this year, ONS 2022 will focus mainly on energy transition.
By Camilla Grytten, Partner, CMS Kluge
03/08/2022, 7:00 am
© Supplied by CMScms norway
Camilla Grytten, Partner, CMS Kluge.

Average emissions from oil and gas production in Norway are low (less than half of the global average) but nonetheless the clean energy transition is high on the political agenda, with particular focus on carbon capture and storage (CCS), hydrogen and offshore wind.

CCS in Norway is closely associated with the oil and gas industry, after 25 years of storing CO2 in offshore geological reservoirs as part of the oil and gas operations. “Longship”, a project being developed by Equinor, Shell and TotalEnergies, seeks to take captured CO2 from other industries onshore and transport to offshore injection facilities for subsurface injection and storage and is expected to become operational in 2024. Equinor has also recently been awarded CO2 storage development licences and expressed long-term ambitions in respect of the creation of pipeline-based infrastructure to contribute to cost reductions for the CCS value chain.

norway cms © Shutterstock / Alex Stemmers
The longship CCS project will play an important role in decarbonising the NCS

On offshore wind, a common approach is for traditional oil and gas companies with access to technical competence, project experience and capital to take the lead, teaming up with traditional power companies to form joint ventures to develop such projects. Hywind Tampen, currently under construction in the NCS under the regulatory framework for petroleum, will be the first to power offshore oil and gas platforms and will be the world’s largest floating offshore wind farm. Sanctioning of onshore wind projects, which for some time has been on hold due to popular resistance, has resumed, but economic incentives have now been phased out and it is expected that offshore wind will dominate going forward.

Norwegian production of oil and gas contributes significantly to European energy security, delivering about a third of the British gas consumption and a quarter of the EU gas consumption. Whilst the Norwegian Continental Shelf (NCS) currently produces at a very high capacity, close to maximum, Norway is also being urged by the EU and other countries to increase gas production.

Recent tax changes implemented by the Norwegian Parliament in June 2020 to spark activity in response of Covid-19 and the drop in oil prices have led to a record number of oil and gas projects (mainly tie-backs) being due for sanction in 2022. A period of high activity among contractors and subcontractors to the Norwegian oil and gas industry in the near term is expected, followed by additional production of oil and gas.

Norway has recently taken measures both to increase gas production, including, consenting to increase gas production from several fields (even where this may cause a loss of oil production) and via Norwegian government intervention in a recent labour dispute in July which affected a number of gas producing fields.

Like elsewhere in Europe (in particular), the oil and gas industry has been subject to recent challenges by environmental activists and environmental considerations are high on the agenda of the Norwegian policymakers, seeking to balance these with security of supply issues.

The ONS conference agenda this year will also focus on ways in which Norway, the UK, and the other North Sea EU countries can develop infrastructure together and take advantage of synergies based on conventional energy, in co-existence with wind, hydrogen and CCS infrastructures in the region and will be an exciting opportunity to bring many of the key participants together.

 

