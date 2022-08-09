Russian oil flows halted through pipeline to Central Europe

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Oil & Gas / Europe

Russian oil flows halted through pipeline to Central Europe

Europe’s energy security took another hit after Russian crude flows through Ukraine to Hungary, Slovakia and the Czech Republic were halted because sanctions prevented payment of a transit fee.
By Bloomberg
09/08/2022, 2:31 pm
© BloombergPipes carrying gas at the Kasimovskoye underground gas storage facility, operated by Gazprom PJSC, in Kasimov, Russia, on Wednesday, Nov. 17, 2021.
While Russia’s oil-pipeline operator Transneft PJSC said there was no effect on the northern leg of the Druzhba pipeline, which runs through Belarus to Poland and Germany, the southern portion of the link was shut down on Aug. 4. Oil jumped in London, with Brent crude 1.3% higher at $97.90 a barrel as of 1:12 p.m.

Russia has already blamed international sanctions for curbing flows of natural gas to Europe through the Nord Stream pipeline. Similar disruption to oil flows would deepen the region’s energy crisis, adding to pressure on inflation and amplifying the risk of recession.

Hungary’s fuel supplies would be particularly vulnerable, and Budapest-based refiner Mol Nyrt. said it had initiated talks aimed at restarting the crude flows by paying the transit fee to Ukraine itself.

“Although Mol has enough reserves for several weeks, it is working on a solution,” the refiner said in a statement.

Ukrtransnafta JSC, which operates Ukraine’s oil pipeline network and oversees the transit of crude via the southern leg of the Druzhba link, “stopped providing oil-transportation services” through its territory on Aug. 4, Transneft said in a statement on Tuesday. There was no immediate comment from Ukrtransnafta.

The contract between Transneft and Ukrtransnafta requires 100% prepayment for transit flows. While the Russian pipeline operator paid the August transit fee on July 22, it received the money back on July 28, Transneft said.

The European banks involved in the transaction are not authorized to make their own decisions on cross-border payments from Russia due to sanctions and need approvals from their national regulators, according to Transneft.

The Russian oil-pipeline operator said it has appealed “to an authorized bank for further transfer of information to the European regulator in order to obtain permission to conduct settlements under an agreement with Ukrtransnafta.” It is also looking at alternative ways to transfer funds.

Fuel Disruption

Failure to resolve the payment issue would carry particular risks for Hungary, where Prime Minister Viktor Orban’s imposition of a fuel price cap had already prompted some oil companies to halt imports to avoid taking losses.

Mol Chairman Zsolt Hernadi has repeatedly warned of a potential supply crunch due to the price cap, which is in place until Oct. 1. Mol shares fell as much as 5.6% on Tuesday while the forint fell as much as 1% against the euro, the biggest drop in emerging markets.

The best-case scenario is that the financial dispute is resolved within days, said Erste Bank analyst Tamas Pletser. If the halt is prolonged, Hungarian refiner Mol has fuel reserves for a couple of weeks, but beyond that the country would have to tap its strategic oil reserves, he said.

Any reduction in fuel processing at refineries in Hungary would come at a bad time, because supplies are also tight in neighboring countries.

Southern Germany, Austria and Switzerland are grappling with curtailed fuel supplies as disruption to production at oil refineries coincides with a squeeze in deliveries via the Rhine river. Like Hungary, Switzerland has already tapped emergency fuel stocks.

Austria’s only refinery in Vienna is barely operating after an incident and OMV AG has been force to suspend deliveries of diesel and heating oil from storage sites in southern Germany until its Burghausen refinery in the country returns from maintenance.

