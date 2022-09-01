Lukoil chairman dies in mysterious circumstances

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Lukoil chairman Ravil Maganov has died, seemingly of falling from a hospital window in Moscow.

Russia’s Interfax reported the death this morning. Maganov died from his injuries.

Lukoil confirmed the death in a statement. The company said he had “passed away following a severe illness”.

It is unknown how long Maganov had been at the Central Clinical Hospital.

There have been some suggestions that Maganov killed himself. Inevitably, though, there are also rumours of foul play.

Lukoil said Maganov had contributed to the development of the company, but also the entire Russian oil and gas sector.

He worked at Langepasneftegaz before that company was absorbed into Lukoil. Maganov led Lukoil’s upstream as executive vice president before becoming chairman of the board in 2020.

Lukoil said Maganov’s managerial talent had seen the company evolve from a small producer to one of the world’s leading energy companies.

Lukoil president Vagit Alekperov resigned from his position in April this year. The US had imposed sanctions on him over Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.

A number of Russian energy executives have died in the last 12 months. These include a top official at Novatek, who seemingly killed himself after murdering his family, in Spain in April.

Gazprom executives who died this year in mysterious circumstances, include logistics executive Yury Voronov and head of transport Leonid Shulman.

A former Lukoil executive, Alexander Subbotin, was found dead in May. He appeared to have suffered a heart attack.