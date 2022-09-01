Lukoil chairman dies in mysterious circumstances

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Show Links
Oil & Gas / Europe

Lukoil chairman dies in mysterious circumstances

Lukoil chairman Ravil Maganov has died, seemingly of falling from a hospital window in Moscow.
Ed Reed By Ed Reed
01/09/2022, 1:33 pm
Photo of Ed Reed
Electrical light illuminates a petroleum cracking tower at the Lukoil-Nizhegorodnefteorgsintez oil refinery, operated by OAO Lukoil, in Nizhny Novgorod, Russia. Photographer: Andrey Rudakov/Bloomberg
Electrical light illuminates a petroleum cracking tower at the Lukoil-Nizhegorodnefteorgsintez oil refinery, operated by OAO Lukoil, in Nizhny Novgorod, Russia. Photographer: Andrey Rudakov/Bloomberg

Lukoil chairman Ravil Maganov has died, seemingly of falling from a hospital window in Moscow.

Russia’s Interfax reported the death this morning. Maganov died from his injuries.

Lukoil confirmed the death in a statement. The company said he had “passed away following a severe illness”.

It is unknown how long Maganov had been at the Central Clinical Hospital.

There have been some suggestions that Maganov killed himself. Inevitably, though, there are also rumours of foul play.

Man in dark jacket and tie © Supplied by Lukoil
Picture shows; Lukoil chairman Ravil Maganov . Russia. Supplied by Lukoil Date; 15/10/2018

Lukoil said Maganov had contributed to the development of the company, but also the entire Russian oil and gas sector.

He worked at Langepasneftegaz before that company was absorbed into Lukoil. Maganov led Lukoil’s upstream as executive vice president before becoming chairman of the board in 2020.

Lukoil said Maganov’s managerial talent had seen the company evolve from a small producer to one of the world’s leading energy companies.

Lukoil president Vagit Alekperov resigned from his position in April this year. The US had imposed sanctions on him over Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.

A number of Russian energy executives have died in the last 12 months. These include a top official at Novatek, who seemingly killed himself after murdering his family, in Spain in April.

Gazprom executives who died this year in mysterious circumstances, include logistics executive Yury Voronov and head of transport Leonid Shulman.

A former Lukoil executive, Alexander Subbotin, was found dead in May. He appeared to have suffered a heart attack.

Recommended for you

Tags

More from Energy Voice

Latest Posts