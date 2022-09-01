Valaris secures £51m North Sea contract extension with Shell

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Oil & Gas / North Sea / Rigs & Vessels

Valaris secures £51m North Sea contract extension with Shell

Shell has handed drilling contractor Valaris $60 million (£51.8m) to continue using one of its jack-ups in the North Sea.
Hamish Penman By Hamish Penman
01/09/2022, 1:36 pm Updated: 01/09/2022, 1:37 pm
Photo of Hamish Penman
© DCT MediaValaris North Sea Shell
The Valaris 122 in Dundee

The four-well contract extension for the Valaris 122 heavy-duty harsh environment rig is due to run for around 500 days.

It will kick in as soon as the existing program with the supermajor finishes.

According to July’s fleet status report, the Valaris (NYSE: VAL) vessel is already in the UK North Sea having been contracted by Shell (LON: SHEL) for two campaigns.

The first kicked off in 2020 and is due to wrap up in November, with the second expected to start immediately after that and run until April 2023.

This latest extension was awarded subsequent to Valaris issuing its most recent fleet status report in July.

North Sea operators are currently scrambling to secure drilling rigs to support their projects, causing day rates to shoot up.

DNO has also exercised a one-well option in the UK for the Valaris 247 harsh environment jack-up.

Due to run for around 45 days, the deal will follow straight on from the existing work program.

The two North Sea deals are in addition to two other contract awards Valaris has announced today, with a total backlog of $149m.

Eni Mexico has struck a three-well contract, expected to commence in the fourth quarter of 2022, with the firm for the Valaris DPS-5 semi-submersible.

It is expected to run for 240 days, with an operating day rate of $313,500, plus a mobilization fee of approximately $1.2m.

A one-well contract has also been secured with an undisclosed operator offshore Australia for heavy duty modern jack-up Valaris 107.

