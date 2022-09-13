Dozens of applications for Norway oil and gas licensing round

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Oil & Gas / Europe

Dozens of applications for Norway oil and gas licensing round

Dozens of companies have applied for acreage in the latest oil and gas exploration round in Norway, though it is the lowest figure in recent years.
Allister Thomas By Allister Thomas
13/09/2022, 5:24 pm
Photo of Allister Thomas
© Shutterstocknorway oil

The Norwegian Petroleum Directorate (NPD) has received 26 applications for the annual offshore auction, covering the brunt of available exploration space around Norway.

This year the directorate has expanded the regions on offer to include 28 new blocks around the Barents Sea, as well as acreage in the North Sea and Norwegian Sea.

However, it is the lowest number of applications since at least 2016. Last year’s round attracted 31 bids, while 2018 saw 38 companies make a claim.

It comes as the UK is due to launch its own offshore licensing round this autumn; its first since 2020.

norway oil © Supplied by NPD
Acreage on offer. Click to zoom.

The NPD said the figures represent “significant interest” and covers “most of the companies that are active on the Norwegian shelf”.

Awards are expected to be made in Q1 next year.

Kalmar Ildstad, director of licence management in the NDP, said: “It’s gratifying to note the continuing significant interest in investigating new exploration acreage, given the many awards made in the most recent Awards in Predefined Areas processes.”

Norway’s minister for petroleum and energy, Terje Aasland, said: “We need exploration and new discoveries to maintain the production of oil and gas over time, which is important both for Norway and Europe.

“The applications show very good interest among the companies active on the Norwegian continental shelf in exploring for new petroleum resources.”

Last week, the UK’s new prime minister Liz Truss confirmed a new licensing round for the UK, expected to yield more than 100 licences.

It comes amid a rush to boost UK domestic energy supply with the aim of becoming a net exporter by 2040.

The government has confirmed there will be no further details on the round until after the Queen’s funeral on Monday.

 

 

