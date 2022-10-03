Just Stop Oil stops up Downing Street, Trafalgar Square

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Oil & Gas / Europe

Just Stop Oil stops up Downing Street, Trafalgar Square

A group of Just Stop Oil protesters have staged a sit in outside No 10 Downing Street and Trafalgar Square. They have pledged to return “every single day” until the government meets the group’s demands.
Ed Reed By Ed Reed
03/10/2022, 2:54 pm
Photo of Ed Reed
© Supplied by Just Stop OilDemonstrators sit in the road outside Downing Street
A group of Just Stop Oil protesters have staged a sit in at Westminster, with a pledge to return ?every single day? until the group?s demands are met. Picture shows; Protests in London by Just Stop Oil. Westminster. Supplied by Just Stop Oil Date; 03/10/2022

Just Stop Oil issued a declaration setting out its complaints. It accused the government of supporting fossil fuel companies, which aim to maintain “their grip around the throat of humanity”. The group demanded that there would be no new oil and gas in the UK.

Thousands of people will die this winter as they are unable to heat their homes, the group said, while more will die from pollution.

“We are done with asking politely. We are done with demonstrations and marches. We are done with the corrupt political establishment,” the declaration said. Westminster will  be a “site of nonviolent civil resistance” until the government shifts its position.

The government has made various attempts to impose harsher restrictions on protests. Just Stop Oil said such steps would not intimidate the group.

The group said eight members were in prison for civil resistance.

Demonstrators blocked Waterloo Bridge yesterday. Just Stop Oil has called for more to join it in civil resistance against the “criminal Government’s decision to continue exploration, development and production of fossil fuels”.

Demonstrators read mock up newspapers next to police © Supplied by Just Stop Oil
Picture shows; Protests in London by Just Stop Oil. Westminster. Supplied by Just Stop Oil Date; 03/10/2022

The Metropolitan Police said it had arrested 29 people yesterday on suspicion of obstructing a highway.

Just Stop Oil said around 250 of its supporters had occupied the bridge.

The Conservative Party Conference is currently under way in Birmingham. Demonstrators heckled Secretary of State for Business, Energy and Industrial Strategy (BEIS) Jacob Rees-Mogg yesterday as he attended the event.

