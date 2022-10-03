Just Stop Oil stops up Downing Street, Trafalgar Square

Something went wrong - please try again later.

A group of Just Stop Oil protesters have staged a sit in outside No 10 Downing Street and Trafalgar Square. They have pledged to return “every single day” until the government meets the group’s demands.

Just Stop Oil issued a declaration setting out its complaints. It accused the government of supporting fossil fuel companies, which aim to maintain “their grip around the throat of humanity”. The group demanded that there would be no new oil and gas in the UK.

Thousands of people will die this winter as they are unable to heat their homes, the group said, while more will die from pollution.

“We are done with asking politely. We are done with demonstrations and marches. We are done with the corrupt political establishment,” the declaration said. Westminster will be a “site of nonviolent civil resistance” until the government shifts its position.

THE OCCUPATION OF WESTMINSTER CONTINUES FOR THIRD DAY Yesterday, we occupied Westminster.

Today, we Occupy Westminster.

Tomorrow, we will Occupy Westminster once again.

We’ll be back every single day, until our demand is met.#CivilResistance #A22Network #JustStopOil #NoNewOil pic.twitter.com/Sw7zcsjH1O — Just Stop Oil ⚖️💀🛢 (@JustStop_Oil) October 3, 2022

The government has made various attempts to impose harsher restrictions on protests. Just Stop Oil said such steps would not intimidate the group.

The group said eight members were in prison for civil resistance.

Demonstrators blocked Waterloo Bridge yesterday. Just Stop Oil has called for more to join it in civil resistance against the “criminal Government’s decision to continue exploration, development and production of fossil fuels”.

The Metropolitan Police said it had arrested 29 people yesterday on suspicion of obstructing a highway.

Just Stop Oil said around 250 of its supporters had occupied the bridge.

The Conservative Party Conference is currently under way in Birmingham. Demonstrators heckled Secretary of State for Business, Energy and Industrial Strategy (BEIS) Jacob Rees-Mogg yesterday as he attended the event.