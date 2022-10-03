Sval closes $1.3bn acquisitions of Suncor Norge, Equinor assets

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Oil & Gas / Norway

Sval closes $1.3bn acquisitions of Suncor Norge, Equinor assets

Sval Energi has closed its acquisition of interests in the Martin Linge and Greater Ekofisk Area from Equinor and the acquisition of Suncor Energy Norge.
By Andrew Dykes
03/10/2022, 3:00 pm Updated: 03/10/2022, 3:02 pm
© ConocoPhillipsConocoPhillips North Sea
The Greater Ekofisk complex

The Norwegian private-equity backed player struck a $1 billion deal in May for Equinor’s (OSLO:EQNR) 19% share in the Martin Linge unit and interests in the Greater Ekofisk Area covering licenses PL018, PL018B and PL275 (including the Ekofisk, Eldfisk and Embla fields, and 6.63922% in the Tor Unit).

It also included the sale of an 18.5% stake in in Norpipe Oil – part of the infrastructure transporting oil from the Greater Ekofisk Area to land – with an effective date of 1 January 2022.

Separately, the group agreed a $318m deal in August for Suncor’s (NYSE:SU) Norwegian exploration and production (E&P) assets in Norway, with an effective date of 1 March 2022.

It brings 30% additional ownership in the Sval-operated Oda field, 17.5% in the Fenja field, and eight further licenses.

16 employees from Suncor have also joined the Sval team, the company confirmed today.

Both transactions closed on September 30, and cumulatively add around 34,000 barrels of oil equivalent per day to Sval’s production.

At the time of the latter deal, the company said it was “on course” to reach its goal of 100,000 boepd production in 2023, having also taken on the Norwegian E&P assets of Spirit Energy following a deal struck in late 2021.

Sval CEO Nikolai Lyngø added: “We are satisfied to have completed these transactions. We are adding significant value to our team and portfolio. Together with our new colleagues and partners, we now look forward to creating additional value from our assets on the Norwegian Continental Shelf.”

