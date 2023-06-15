Netherlands set to close Europe’s biggest gas field this year

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Show Links
Oil & Gas / Europe

Netherlands set to close Europe’s biggest gas field this year

By Bloomberg
15/06/2023, 11:58 am Updated: 15/06/2023, 1:14 pm
© Bloomberggas field close
A gas extraction and treatment station in Tusschenklappen, Netherlands. Photographer: Imke Lass/Bloomberg

The Dutch government is set to permanently shut down the Groningen gas field in October after years of earthquakes in the region damaged thousands of houses, according to people familiar with the matter.

The closure will take effect from Oct. 1, the people said, speaking on condition of anonymity as the plans are not yet public. The official decision to shut the field will be taken during a cabinet meeting later this month, said a spokesperson for the Dutch State Secretary for Mining.

The field has been a key source of gas for much of western Europe, as well as a backbone of Dutch public finances, since production commenced in 1963. Hundreds of earthquakes with magnitudes of up to 3.6 have hit the province since the 1980s.

The government previously said it aims to shut the field at the latest by Oct. 2024 depending on the “geopolitical situation.” Gas prices have fallen significantly from last summer’s peaks after Russia’s invasion of Ukraine triggered an energy crisis in Europe.

Dutch Prime Minister Mark Rutte, who delivered a public apology before parliament in 2019, survived a no-confidence vote earlier this month as the government is reeling from accusations that it was insensitive to complaints for decades. Earlier this year, the Dutch government pledged to spend a total of €22 billion across a 30-year period to compensate Groningen residents.

Of the approximately 327,000 homes in the region, at least 127,000 have reported some damage, according to the Groningen Mining Damage Institute. More than 3,300 buildings have been demolished in the area since 2012 because earthquakes have rendered them unsafe.

The Dutch government may also dismantle the gas wells by filling them up with concrete next year, one person said. A maximum of 2.8 billion cubic meters of gas will be extracted from the Groningen field until October as it currently runs on pilot light, which means it’s operating at minimum levels now.

The decision for closure isn’t entirely irrevocable, the people said. If there is another energy crisis or a very cold winter, it would take about two weeks to reopen the wells, they said. That’s enough time for the government to revert its decision, depending on weather forecasts.

Recommended for you

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from Energy Voice

Latest Posts