Production to cease at Groningen gas field

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Thank you for signing up to our newsletter.

Register here for the Energy Voice daily newsletter, bringing you key news and insight from across the global energy landscape.

The Dutch Government has announced gas output from the flagship Groningen gas field will be lowered to minimal amounts, with a view to ceasing in 2024.

Production will be capped at 2.8 billion cubic metres starting in October, compared with 4.5 bcm currently.

The field, one of the main sources of natural gas to Europe, has been plagued by earthquakes and tremors, damaging buildings and causing outcry from nearby residents.

A joint venture of Shell and Exxon Mobil operates the field.

The Dutch Government promised an end to production after a strong earthquake four years ago and, despite pressure due to the invasion of Ukraine by Russia, the administration has said only as a last resort would production be resumed.