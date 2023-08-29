Rejecting Egypt route, Cyprus aims to capture more Aphrodite value

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Oil & Gas / Europe

Rejecting Egypt route, Cyprus aims to capture more Aphrodite value

Pressure has been growing on the Cypriot government to increase local benefits, particularly given high electricity prices.
Ed Reed By Ed Reed
29/08/2023, 11:56 am
The Stena Forth has completed work on another Aphrodite appraisal well, while Cyprus and Chevron clash over export plans
Cyprus may have knocked back Chevron’s development plan for the Aphrodite field, but results from drilling continue to drive hopes for the project.

Last week, Bloomberg reported Cypriot Minister of Energy, Commerce and Industry, George Papanastasiou as rejecting the export plan.

Partners in Aphrodite had been in talks with exports across the maritime border with Egypt. Gas would have gone from the field offshore Cyprus to the West Delta Deep Marine (WDDM) facilities. The Egyptian project export to global markets via local LNG facilities.

Chevron had argued that exports to Egypt would cut costs and accelerate the pace of development.

However, Papanastasiou argued the plan would not provide sufficient rewards for Cyprus. Negotiations may take up to 30 days.

NewMed Energy, which also has a stake in the project, said Cyprus had invited Aphrodite partners to “continue the discussions on the matter in early September”.

The Israeli company said Cyprus had a number of reasons for rejecting the plan. These include claims of increased technical and commercial complexity, while not providing enough benefits.

Legal implications

NewMed said the partners, and their legal advisors, would “consider the implications of the said decision of the government of Cyprus, and prepare for the continued discussions on the matter with the representatives of the government of Cyprus”.

Chevron has a 35% stake in Block 12, which holds Aphrodite. Shell has 35% and NewMed has 30%.

Commenting to Energy Voice, a Chevron representative said the company valued its relationship with Cyprus and other partners.

“We believe it is important that Aphrodite is expeditiously developed for the benefit of Cyprus, the Eastern Mediterranean region and European and other international markets,” the official said. “Beyond this, it is not Chevron policy to comment on commercial matters.”

Drilling works

The partners completed drilling on the A-3 well in July, using the Stena Forth drillship. The Chevron representative confirmed the appraisal work was completed and said the well had “met our expectations”.

The Stena Forth is now working offshore Egypt.

Noble Energy drilled the original discovery well, A-1, in 2011, with an appraisal in 2013. Before drilling the A-3 well, Aphrodite was reported to hold 124 billion cubic metres of gas.

A previous Cypriot minister was more open to exports of gas via Egypt. In 2018, the then energy minister Yiorgos Lakkotrypis signed a deal with Egypt on exports via pipeline.

Pressure has been growing on the Cypriot government to increase local benefits, particularly given high electricity prices.

Speaking at a conference last week, Papanastasiou said power prices in Cyprus were 0.35-0.4 euros per kWh, while in the rest of Europe this is around 0.15 euros.

Cyprus President Nikos Christodoulides, speaking in May, said gas should come onshore. Cyprus plans to capture gas from the East Mediterranean for local power generation, while an LNG plant can be built in parallel at Vasilikos. This is also the site where Cyprus is due to begin importing LNG in 2024, via an FSRU.

Christodoulides talked about the “Cyprus Gateway”, which will help companies leverage “knowledge and expertise and monetising gas resources, through transportation and liquefaction of gas in Cyprus”.

