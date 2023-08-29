Watch: Aker Solutions floors latest part of Valhall complex at Norwegian yard

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Oil & Gas / North Sea / Decom

Watch: Aker Solutions floors latest part of Valhall complex at Norwegian yard

After weeks of work, and “several rounds of weakening”, Aker Solutions has finally felled the “stubborn old thing” at the Stord decommissioning yard in Norway.
By Hamish Penman
29/08/2023, 11:58 am Updated: 29/08/2023, 12:29 pm
© Supplied by Aker SolutionsWatch: Aker Solutions floors latest part of Valhall complex
Since its installation the Valhall PCP unite has had a hand in the production of more than 1 billion standard cubic metres of gas equivalent.

As the old saying goes, the bigger they are the harder they fall – and that was certainly the case for the Valhall processing and compression platform (PCP).

After weeks of work, and “several rounds of weakening”, Aker Solutions has finally felled the “stubborn old thing” at the Stord decommissioning yard in Norway.

It follows a 30 year stay in the Central North Sea for the structure, that has helped to produce more than 1 billion standard cubic metres of gas equivalent.

By bringing the 21,000-ton, 65 metre tall structure down to ground level it makes it easier for engineers to reach with cutting tools.

A sideways pull of more than 500 tonnes was needed to topple the Valhall PCP, the latest part of the North Sea complex to face the chop.

Aker Solutions has previously shared footage of the 14,100-ton Valhall production platform, and the 6700-ton drilling deck meeting the same fate.

Vallhall production platform © Supplied by Lars Melkevik/Abstra
Aker BP toppled the Valhall production platform earlier this year.

In a post on LinkedIn, Thomas Nygard, Aker Solutions’ senior vice president for decom, said: “Valhall PCP finally went down! The old Valhall production platform turned out to be stronger than first anticipated. The first toppling attempt was done this summer. But Valhall PCP, built at Stord and Egersund in the early 1980s, was a stubborn old thing and wouldn’t give.

“In order to get it safely down and within reach of the cutting machines, Aker Solutions’ decommissioning department had to establish a comprehensive testing and pulling program, consisting of several rounds of weakening with cutting robots, and a sideways pull force of more than 500 tonnes.

“After several attempts, the old platform today eventually had to cave. Next up is cutting and preparation for recycling, with an estimated recycling rate of above 98 per cent.”

Another billion barrels to come

Operated by Aker BP (OSLO: AKRBP), the Valhall field, situated near to the Norway–United Kingdom maritime boundary, has been producing since the early 1980s.

The Norwegian group is spending billions of pounds on redeveloping the asset, with an ambition for it to produce another billion barrels over the next 40 years.

The Valhall field is located in the southern part of the Norwegian sector in the North Sea and, since 2013, it has been operated with electricity from shore.

