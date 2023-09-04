Putin sees Turkey gas-hub agreement in ‘very near future’

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Show Links
Oil & Gas / Europe

Putin sees Turkey gas-hub agreement in ‘very near future’

By Bloomberg
04/09/2023, 4:33 pm
© APAImages/Shutterstock Russain President Vladimir Putin Meets President Of the Republic of Turkiye Recep Tayyip Erdogan in Sochi, Russia on September 04, 2023.
Russain President Vladimir Putin Meets President Of the Republic of Turkiye Recep Tayyip Erdogan in Sochi, Russia on September 04, 2023.

Russia is close to an agreement with Turkey to set up a natural gas trading hub as the Kremlin seeks alternative export routes for the fuel.

“I hope that in the very near future we will complete our negotiations,” President Vladimir Putin said in the Black Sea resort of Sochi as he opened a meeting with Turkish counterpart Recep Tayyip Erdogan. A gas hub in Turkey will “make the energy situation in the region more stable and balanced.”

Moscow is looking to tighten ties with Ankara after relations with the European Union deteriorated sharply amid Putin’s war in Ukraine. The president came up with the gas-hub plan last year, suggesting that building more Black Sea links to Turkey would make that route Russia’s main westbound export corridor.

The project “will enrich” bilateral ties, Erdogan said Monday.

The venture will take the form of an electronic trading platform rather than a physical facility to store large volumes of Russian fuel, Putin said in July. He didn’t specify whether such a setup would mean less gas trading there than initially envisaged.

Russian gas producer Gazprom has submitted a draft road map for the gas hub to Turkish state energy importer Botas, Putin said at a press briefing after meeting Erdogan. The two sides now need to set up a joint working group, discuss the legal framework for the hub and agree on trading rules, he said.

Russia piped more than 10 billion cubic meters of gas to Turkey in the first eight months of the year, according to Putin, who said last year’s flows reached 21.5 billion cubic meters.

Ankara has been a close political and economic ally of Moscow as vast numbers of Western countries shun Russian trade following the invasion of Ukraine. The two governments are already cooperating on construction of a $20 billion nuclear power station in southern Turkey.

The nation had previously hoped to see the first of four reactors at the 4,800-megawatt Akkuyu plant operational this year. The initial batch of Russian nuclear fuel has been delivered to the site and the unit will now come online in 2024, Putin said Monday.

Tags

More from Energy Voice

Latest Posts