Oil & Gas / Europe

Wintershall firms up volumes at pair of Norwegian discoveries

Allister Thomas By Allister Thomas
13/12/2023, 10:59 am
Photo of Allister Thomas
© Supplied by Transoceanwintershall discoveries
Transocean Norge.

Wintershall DEA has firmed up its estimates at a pair of Norwegian discoveries following a fresh appraisal.

Bergknapp, five miles from its Maria field and 124 miles west of Kristiansund in Norway, has an updated resource estimate of 44-75m barrels of oil equivalent.

The nearby Are discovery now also has 6-25m boe, following appraisal drilling from the Transocean Norge earlier this month.

It firms up estimates for Bergknapp – previously at 40-84 million boe – and Are – previously 13 to 56m recoverable barrels.

Both are being considered for developments as subsea tie-backs.

Winterhsall DEA didn’t specify which hubs, but noted Bergknapp is in the vicinity of its Maria – connected to the Kirtstin, Heidrun and Asgard B assets – and Dvalin field – tied to the Heidrun platform.

Michael Zechner, Managing Director of Wintershall Dea Norge said: “In recent years, we have had achieved significant success with our strategy of exploring areas where we have in-depth subsurface knowledge and access to existing infrastructure. The focused exploration strategy maximises our chances of making commercial discoveries and also shortens the time required for their development.

“We take pride in our expertise in subsea developments, and see the potential to create value for Wintershall Dea, our partners and the entire Norwegian society.”

