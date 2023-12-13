Breaking: North Sea operator Repsol hit with £160,000 fine over emissions breach

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Oil & Gas / North Sea

Breaking: North Sea operator Repsol hit with £160,000 fine over emissions breach

Repsol handed the North Sea's largest-ever fine over emissions.
Allister Thomas By Allister Thomas
13/12/2023, 11:43 am Updated: 13/12/2023, 11:54 am
Repsol Sinopec's Auk A platform, around 155 miles off Aberdeen.

The North Sea Transition Authority (NSTA) has handed its largest ever fine to operator Repsol for breaching offshore emissions rules.

Repsol has been penalised £160,000 after offences at the Auk North, Halley and Fulmar fields for flaring and venting 73 tonnes of gas.

NSTA said the failure “undermines public trust and confidence in the industry and raises questions about the company’s attention to, and investment in, regulatory compliance”.

The penalty is the largest ever issued by the NSTA, after a £150,000 fine for EnQuest last year, following issues at the Magnus field between 30 November to 1 December 2021.

NSTA has been cutting down on flaring and venting – a process of burning off excess gas, or venting of unignited gas –  which accounts for around a fifth of emissions from North Sea oil and gas production.

Operators have halved the practice in the last four years, and are obligated to end all routing flaring and venting by 2030 at the latest on all UK platforms.

The firm’s Aberdeen-headquarters on Holburn St.

Repsol was found to have flared gas after the expiry of a consent on 30 June 2022 – on 1-2 July 2022, and 2-7 July 2022.

The firm has 30 days to pay the fine, which was issued 5 December.

A Repsol spokesperson said: “We have accepted responsibility for unauthorised flaring and venting at our Auk North, Halley and Fulmar fields.

“We co-operated fully with the NSTA’s investigation and have taken steps to mitigate the possibility of any future breaches.”

Auk sits 155 miles south-east of Aberdeen, Fulmar is 217 miles off Aberdeen, with Halley nearby and tied-back to Fulmar.

Jane de Lozey, NSTA Director of Regulation, said:  “Reducing emissions and meeting regulatory requirements is absolutely essential if industry is going to maintain its social licence to operate.

“Repsol has engaged with the NSTA to learn from its failings on this occasion and taken steps to ensure it does not happen again.

“We will continue to ensure that operators comply with regulations in the North Sea and will not hesitate to take action on the occasions that they do not. The NSTA is always ready to work with operators to ensure they remain in compliance, or bring them back into compliance.”

Earlier this year Repsol Sinopec rebranded to Repsol Resources after the exit of China’s Sinopec from the joint venture.

