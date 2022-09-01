Allseas lands huge North Sea decommissioning contract with Taqa

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Oil & Gas / Europe / Decom

Allseas lands huge North Sea decommissioning contract with Taqa

Allseas has won what it has described as the largest ever single decommissioning contract for the UK North Sea by weight with operator Taqa.
By Ryan Duff
01/09/2022, 4:11 pm Updated: 01/09/2022, 6:49 pm
© CNOOCPioneering Spirit lifting the module
Pioneering Spirit lifting the module

The deal covers removal and disposal of several platforms across the Northern North Sea:  Taqa’s Eider Alpha, Tern Alpha, North Cormorant and Cormorant Alpha installations.

The aim of the project is to reuse or recycle a minimum of 95% of the materials from the dismantling process, however Allseas has not disclosed where they will be taken to shore for removal.

The company said it is the largest single offshore UK Continental Shelf decommissioning contract scope to date, with the topsides and jackets to be removed weighing around 114,000 tonnes.

Allseas and Taqa have not disclosed the value of the deal and when asked where the assets will be moved to for decommissioning it said: “That has not been decided yet.”

The platforms are located close to each other, approximately 62 miles north-east of Shetland, in water depths ranging from 492 to 547 feet.

Allseas will be removing four platform topsides, and three steel supporting jackets and transporting them to a suitable onshore yard facility for dismantling.

The Pioneering Spirit heavy lift vessel will remove all structures as single units, with the removals are planned for 2025.

Earlier this year Allseas lifted the 8,500 tonnes, 83-metre-high jacket of the  Ninian Northern platform for CNR International, taking it to Dales Voe in Shetland for dismantling.

Located around 100 miles north-east of Shetland, in mid-April, the Allseas Oceanic vessel helped remove the structure, sharing video online.

The platforms

Located in Block 211/16a in the UK Northern North Sea, the field in which Eider Alpha stands was discovered in May 1976 by Shell / Esso with the facility installed in June 1988 and production starting in November 1988. The platform is a four-legged, eight-column steel jacket structure.
© Taqa The Tern platform is located in Block 210/25 in the UK Northern North Sea. The field was discovered in May 1975 by Shell / Esso with the facility installed in 1988 and production started in February 1989.
The Cormorant Alpha platform is operated by TAQA Bratani Limited and is owned in part by the Cormorant South field owner (TAQA Bratani Limited 100%) and the Brent System owners. The Cormorant Alpha platform is a fixed Gravity Based Structure in the East Shetland Basin, Northern North Sea and began production in January 1979.
© Taqa The North Cormorant platform is located in Block 211/21a in the UK Northern North Sea. The field was discovered in May 1974 by Shell / Esso with the platform installed in 1981 and production starting in February 1982.

Earlier this year, Taqa said it intends to keep most of its oil and gas assets following a review which saw murmurs of a potential sale of its UK North Sea assets.

