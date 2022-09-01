Allseas lands huge North Sea decommissioning contract with Taqa

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Allseas has won what it has described as the largest ever single decommissioning contract for the UK North Sea by weight with operator Taqa.

The deal covers removal and disposal of several platforms across the Northern North Sea: Taqa’s Eider Alpha, Tern Alpha, North Cormorant and Cormorant Alpha installations.

The aim of the project is to reuse or recycle a minimum of 95% of the materials from the dismantling process, however Allseas has not disclosed where they will be taken to shore for removal.

The company said it is the largest single offshore UK Continental Shelf decommissioning contract scope to date, with the topsides and jackets to be removed weighing around 114,000 tonnes.

Allseas and Taqa have not disclosed the value of the deal and when asked where the assets will be moved to for decommissioning it said: “That has not been decided yet.”

The platforms are located close to each other, approximately 62 miles north-east of Shetland, in water depths ranging from 492 to 547 feet.

Allseas will be removing four platform topsides, and three steel supporting jackets and transporting them to a suitable onshore yard facility for dismantling.

The Pioneering Spirit heavy lift vessel will remove all structures as single units, with the removals are planned for 2025.

Earlier this year Allseas lifted the 8,500 tonnes, 83-metre-high jacket of the Ninian Northern platform for CNR International, taking it to Dales Voe in Shetland for dismantling.

Located around 100 miles north-east of Shetland, in mid-April, the Allseas Oceanic vessel helped remove the structure, sharing video online.

The platforms

© Taqa © Taqa

Earlier this year, Taqa said it intends to keep most of its oil and gas assets following a review which saw murmurs of a potential sale of its UK North Sea assets.