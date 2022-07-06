Tengiz explosion kills two

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Oil & Gas / Europe / E&P

Tengiz explosion kills two

An explosion this morning at Kazakstan’s Tengiz oilfield has killed at least two workers, according to local reports.
By Ed Reed
06/07/2022, 2:31 pm
Kazinform said an explosion this morning also wounded another three workers. A blast occurred during testing of a pipe section.

The Kazakh news service said medical assistance was treating the three injured workers. It also reported an investigation had been launched into the incident.

The Atyrau police department reported the two workers who died were both born in 1985.

The Tengiz field holds around 25.5 billion barrels, of which around 7-10bn barrels are recoverable. In 2021, Tengizchevroil (TCO) the operating company reported production of around 534,000 barrels per day.

Local reports named Senimdi Kurylys as the contractor company carrying out the testing. The company was working on pressure work at TCO. The aim was to reach completion by mid-2022.

TCO is a joint venture of Chevron, ExxonMobil, KazMunayGas and LukArco.

A Russian court ruled on July 5 that exports via the Caspian Pipeline Consortium (CPC) should halt for 30 days. For now, export flows from Tengiz appear to be continuing.

Kazakhstan Prime Minister Alikhan Smayilov held an emergency meeting on the CPC suspension today. The meeting involved discussion of cutting costs to the state budget and the impact of reducing oil exports.

