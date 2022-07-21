Chevron plans to drill Cyprus well by November

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Oil & Gas / Europe / E&P

Chevron plans to drill Cyprus well by November

A Chevron team has visited Cyprus today to talk about developing the Aphrodite field, in the island’s exclusive economic zone (EEZ).
By Ed Reed
21/07/2022, 4:18 pm
© Supplied by Shutterstockwood chevron

Chevron Middle East, Africa, South America Exploration and Production president Clay Neff held talks with Minister of Energy Natasa Pilides and president of the House of Representatives Annita Demetriou.

A statement said the two sides affirmed their mutually beneficial co-operation on developing Aphrodite. Chevron plans to drill a well “in the coming months” on the field, the statement said, and is working on the development and production plan.

Chevron is finalising its development concept and considering ways to link up with other regional facilities in the wider East Mediterranean. The company plans to register its plan with the Ministry of Energy by the end of the year.

The two sides talked of Aphrodite’s role in helping European security of supply. Chevron and Cyprus, it said, are committed to expediting the timing of first gas to Egyptian and European markets.

Chevron’s Aphrodite is in Block 12. It drilled the discovery well in September 2011 and an appraisal in 2013. The field holds 98 billion cubic metres of contingent resources, according to partner NewMed Energy. It also has another 26 bcm of prospective resources.

The companies and government have discussed a number of plans on how to export gas from Aphrodite. The most likely options appear to be a pipeline to Egypt, home of two LNG export terminals, or to Israel.

Cyprus gave the partners on Block 12 an extension for drilling on the block in 2021. Under the terms of a new licence, the companies should have drilled the well by November 2021. They have been able to push this deadline back to November 2022.

Chevron has a 35% stake in the area, Shell has 35% and NewMed 30%.

