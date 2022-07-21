Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Oil & Gas / North Sea

‘Polluters’ targeted as hundreds of protestors head to Aberdeen climate camp

Hundreds of climate activists will flock to Aberdeen this month to combat "mass polluters" as part of a climate camp.
By Ryan Duff
21/07/2022, 4:56 pm Updated: 21/07/2022, 6:01 pm
Organisers said a “rally and mass action” targeting major polluters in the city will cap the five-day event kicking off next week.

Protestors from across Scotland will be in place from 28 July until 1 August as part of the action in Europe’s oil capital.

Organisers said it follows the UK Government’s approval of the Shell Jackdaw gas field in the North Sea, as well as the licence extension of the Cambo oilfield in the West of Shetland, operated by Ithaca Energy.

It also comes as Aberdeenshire Council prepares to decide on proposals for a new gas-fired power station at Peterhead, though this will be equipped with carbon capture technology. 

Campaigners said they are calling for a Just Transition away from oil and gas that is led by workers and communities.

Benji Brown from Climate Camp Scotland said: “As Britain bakes under record temperatures and wildfires scorch Europe, the UK government is encouraging oil companies to drill every last drop from the North Sea.

“Their so-called ‘energy transition’ relies on fantasy technologies like hydrogen and carbon capture, which allow the same big polluters who caused the climate crisis to maintain a stranglehold over our energy system.

“We need to tackle the climate and cost-of-living crisis through a switch to cheap and abundant renewables, ensuring the needs of communities and workers are prioritised over corporate profits.”

© Supplied by Uplift
Protestors from the Stop Jackdaw campaign in Edinburgh. Queen Elizabeth House, Edinburgh. Supplied by Uplift Date; 13/04/2022

St Fitticks – ETZ

They criticised Aberdeen’s proposed ‘Energy Transition Zone – a not-for-profit from Opportunity North East, the economic development group led by Sir Ian Wood – “for  sacrificing St Fittick’s park, one of local residents’ only green spaces, to industrial development”.

ETZ Ltd said it recognises the “strength of sentiment” and the importance for a green public space – and has “already confirmed” that the East Tullos Burn will be retained.

The group added that it has committed to a “comprehensive green network that would ensure no overall net-loss in envrionmental capacity in the zone”.

“This means that any land that is required for the development would be offset by delivering new high-quality greenspace and enhancing existing greenspace within the masterplan area,” a spokesperson said.

“ETZ Ltd is not-for-profit organisation operating on the basis of no commercial gain and with one over-riding goal; to protect and create as many jobs as possible ensuring a sustainable and vibrant future for the North East and the people who live and work here.

“We want to harness the skills and experience of the oil and gas industry and put it towards a world leading hub for renewables energies creating a long term and sustainable industry base that allows the North-East to re-position itself as the net zero energy capital of Europe.”

But Ishbel Shand of Friends of St Fittick’s Park said the space is “threatened by the cynical business types,using the climate crisis as an excuse for another profitable land-grab”.

She added: “We need to stop this continual exploitation of people and the planet for corporate profits.

“We need to make this “energy transition” a just transition, not a repeat of the injustices of the past.

“Activist groups like Climate Camp Scotland will be the agents of change.  Let’s welcome them to Aberdeen.”

bp hydrogen aberdeen © Supplied by Aberdeen City Counci
l-r Councillor Ryan Houghton, BP’s Louise Kingham and city council leader Jenny Laing, who has hailed the hydrogen partnership as “transformative”.

The organisers also criticised Aberdeen City Council’s partnership with BP on a proposed hydrogen hub for the city.  BP had no comment.

The local authority said: “Aberdeen is proud of its role as an international energy hub and the Council is proud of the relationship it has built over many years with the sector. The Net Zero agreement signed with BP in 2020 is promoting the development of green technologies and positioning Aberdeen as a climate positive city.”

But Quân Nguyễn from Climate Camp Scotland said: “Neither the UK nor the Scottish government have a plan to phase out oil and gas at all, nevermind in a way that protects workers and communities currently depending on the industry.

“Instead, Aberdeen City Council partners with climate criminals like BP for their net-zero strategy, and threatens to take away St Fittick’s Park from the Torry community to hand it to the fossil fuel industry.

“Taking away green space from communities in Aberdeen is bad enough, but using it for a greenwashing exercise only benefitting fossil fuel companies adds insult to injury.

“This is why we need to stand side by side with communities and workers in Aberdeen, to challenge council, governments and corporations and fight for climate justice.”

Scottish Government

A Scottish Government spokesman said it was “committed to supporting Scotland’s just transition to net zero by 2045” and it was vital that as “we transition our society and economy towards a low-carbon future, no individual, community or region is left behind”.

“We are currently undertaking an extensive programme of engagement to ensure that our joint Energy Strategy and Just Transition Plan, due to be published later this year, takes into consideration the views of those most likely to be impacted by the transition,” the spokesman said.

“We are already investing in the oil and gas sector’s transformation. In addition to our expanded, £75 million Energy Transition Fund and £100 million Green Jobs Fund, our £500 million Just Transition Fund, which we have called on the UK Government multiple times to match, will support the north east and Moray become one of Scotland’s centres of excellence for the transition to a net-zero economy, with our investment supporting transformation across the region.

“We are, meanwhile, undertaking analysis work to better understand Scotland’s energy requirements as we transition to net zero, ensuring an approach that supports and protects our energy security and our highly skilled workforce whilst meeting our climate obligations.

“Our position is clear that unlimited extraction of fossil fuels is not consistent with our climate obligations, and we have consistently called on the UK Government to urgently re-assess all approved oil licences where drilling has not yet commenced against our climate commitments.”

 

 

