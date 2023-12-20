Russia enforces sale of OMV, Wintershall assets

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Show Links
Oil & Gas / Europe / E&P

Russia enforces sale of OMV, Wintershall assets

OMV noted the presidential decree but said that it had written down the value of its Russian assets. As such, it expects no further impact as a result of the move.
Ed Reed By Ed Reed
20/12/2023, 3:08 pm
Photo of Ed Reed
© Supplied by OMVTwo men sign documents in front of blue Gazprom sign
Picture shows; Gazprom boss Alexey Miller and OMV's then CEO Rainer Seele . St Petersburg. Supplied by OMV Date; 07/06/2019

Russia has seized assets held by OMV and Wintershall Dea, Yuzhno-Russkoye and Achimgaz respectively.

OMV noted the presidential decree but said that it had written down the value of its Russian assets. As such, it expects no further impact as a result of the move.

However, the Austrian company did say it reserve its rights on the issue. It stopped including Russian results in its group reporting in March 2022.

OMV explained that its 24.99% stake in the West Siberian was being transferred, under the decree, to new Russian companies. Insurance company SOGAZ and Gazprom would own these.

The presidential decree transferred Wintershall’s stake in Achimgaz to a new company, Gas Technologies.

Wintershall has not yet responded to a request for comment.

RIA Novosti quoted Russian presidential press secretary Dmitry Peskov as denying the state had confiscated the assets. “No, Russia has not started the withdrawal process, there is no withdrawal. Those who leave the market, they sell or transfer assets, it all depends on negotiations. But there has not been and is no withdrawal process,” Peskov said.

According to the decree, the government will deposit the cash from the sale in bank accounts opened in March 2022.

Wintershall reported its Achimgaz unit had reached full capacity, of 10 billion cubic metres per year, in 2019. Global Witness, earlier this year, said Wintershall’s production in West Siberia was going to help Russia’s war efforts.

In January, Wintershall said Gazprom had emptied shared bank accounts of around 2 billion euros.

Germany has recently taken action to seize funds from a Russian-owned account in Frankfurt. The Federal Prosecutor General announced today the seizure of 720 million euros.

Recommended for you

Tags

More from Energy Voice

Latest Posts