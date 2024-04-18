Fyne news: Oil field project hits key regulatory milestone

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Oil & Gas / Europe / E&P

Fyne news: Oil field project hits key regulatory milestone

By Michael Behr
18/04/2024, 2:25 pm
© Supplied by -The Fyne oil field will be developed through the Anasuria FPSO
The Fyne oil field will be tied back to the nearby Anasuria FPSO.

The Fyne oil field, which is being developed by Rapid Oil, Ping Petroleum and Hibiscus Petroleum, has moved from the assessment phase into the authorisation phase.

A statement from Rapid stated that the North Sea Transition Authority (NSTA) has issued a non-objection letter regarding the Concept Select Report for Fyne, a key milestone in its development.

The Concept Select report outlines how the partners intend to develop the field. With the NSTA’s non-objection, the developers can start developing the more detailed Field Development Plan and Environmental Statement, expected later this year.

Fyne’s development concept includes two wells and a 10-inch pipeline to the FPSO Anasuria, which has ample available capacity for processing the produced oil.

Anasuria is owned by a joint venture between Ping and Hibiscus and is located close to the Fyne discovery.

Hibiscus is set to take over as operator of the field development, though responsibility would transfer to the Anasuria joint venture once production begins.

The Fyne field has an estimated STOIIP (stock tank oil initially in place) of approximately 75 million barrels, with the production volume estimated to reach a total of 12-16m barrels over a nine-ten-year period.

Rapid Oil stated that it is satisfied with the progress made so far with regards to the Fyne project, which is the company’s first in the UK.

First oil is expected in 2026 after the developers were granted an extension on their time to develop the oil field, pushing the date back by 30 months.

This is conditional on an approved field development plan and production consent being achieved by 30 September, 2026.

Ping Petroleum and Hibiscus Petroleum completed a farm-out agreement in 2023 that saw Rapid Oil take a 15% share of the Fyne licence (P.2451) in the UK North Sea, with Ping and Hibiscus holding 42.5% each.

