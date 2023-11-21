Ping completes Rapid farm-in deal at Fyne

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Show Links
Oil & Gas / North Sea

Ping completes Rapid farm-in deal at Fyne

By Andrew Dykes
21/11/2023, 11:39 am
Hibiscus teal west
The Anasuria FPSO

Ping Petroleum has confirmed the completion of a farm-in deal for the Fyne field in the North Sea, with plans for a one-well development due online in 2026.

In a statement on Tuesday Ping’s UK arm announced the completion of a deal for Licence P2451 containing Fyne, which lies near the Anasuria floating production, storage and offloading (FPSO) unit in the central North Sea.

Ping and its cluster partner Hibiscus Petroleum announced in September they had each entered into “separate but identical” farm-in agreements with Rapid Oil. These give Ping and Hibiscus 42.5% of the licence each and leave Rapid with 15%.

A separate announcement by Ping’s Malaysian parent DNEX (KLSE:DNEX) confirmed the deal was able to proceed, having fulfilled conditions set by the North Sea Transition Authority (NSTA).

Ping and Hibiscus already have a North Sea joint venture in the form of the Anasuria Operating Company (AOC), which operates the cluster of the same name.

Fyne has an estimated 75 million barrels equivalent of stock tank oil initially in place and lies in Block 21/28b, at a water depth of about 90m, around 10 miles from the Anasuria FPSO.

The development plan for Fyne would see a single well development tied back to the FPSO, with first oil mooted in 2026.

With the acquisition complete, Hibiscus is set to take over as operator of the field development, though responsibility would transfer to the AOC venture once production begins.

The cluster also incorporates the Teal, Teal South, Guillemot A (Ping, 50%) and the Cook field, in which Ping has a 19.3% interest.

Ping’s managing director Zainal Abidin Jalil said: “Fyne provides a material addition to our existing portfolio and extends our high return opportunities to drive production and cash-flow growth through an attractive and competitive tieback to Anasuria.

“The farm-in agreement allows us to enhance our long-term partnership with Hibiscus Petroleum, as well as working with our new joint venture partner – Rapid Oil.”

Fyne plans

The “extensively appraised” Fyne has a chequered history, passing through the hands of various operators, including Premier Oil and Enegi Oil, since being discovered by Mobil in 1987.

Most recently it was acquired from previous owner Carrick Resources by Rapid Oil in 2021.

Rapid, which is led by former TechnipFMC subsea boss Hallvard Hasselknippe, said it would seek regulator approval to develop Fyne this year and that approval could open the door for additional prospects in neighbouring blocks, namely Crinan and Dandy, in further phases of development.

Meanwhile, Ping this week also pointed to “a number of opportunities” within the licence areas around the Anasuria cluster which it said it expects to generate “significant incremental value over the near term.”

These include field re-development opportunities and plans for existing discoveries.

“Tie back development to existing or potential hub will continue to be a focus for Ping in the next two to five years,” it added.

Meanwhile, it is also progressing its Avalon development using the newly refurbished Excalibur FPSO, while Hibiscus’ Teal West development has also received sign off from the NSTA in recent months.

Teal West is expected to start drilling this year, with first oil slated for 2024.

Recommended for you

Tags

More from Energy Voice

Latest Posts