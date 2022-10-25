Germany scores Excelerate FSRU, seeing off Albanian interest

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Show Links
Oil & Gas / Europe / LNG

Germany scores Excelerate FSRU, seeing off Albanian interest

Germany has signed a five-year contract for an FSRU, with US-listed Excelerate Energy.
Ed Reed By Ed Reed
25/10/2022, 4:19 pm Updated: 25/10/2022, 4:20 pm
Photo of Ed Reed
© Supplied by Excelerate EnergyFSRU cruises along a water way in the sunshine
Picture shows; FSRU Exemplar. Unknown. Supplied by Excelerate Energy Date; 12/03/2021

Germany has signed a five-year contract for an FSRU, with US-listed Excelerate Energy.

“The deployment of the FSRU Excelsior to Germany demonstrates our commitment to strengthening energy security at a time when traditional energy sources have proven unreliable,” said Excelerate president and CEO Steven Kobos.

“FSRUs have the ability to offer flexible access to greater supply diversification and can serve as a complementary backstop for the rapid scaling of green energy projects. These benefits are consistent with the stated goals of the US-EU Task Force on Energy Security.”

The Excelsior FSRU will go on charter in the first quarter of 2023, at Wilhelmshaven.

Excelerate had planned to send this FSRU to Albania, under the Vlora LNG terminal plan.

Kobos signed the contract at Germany’s Federal Ministry for Economic Affairs and Climate Action (BMWK), with state secretary Patrick Graichen. US charge d’affaires Woodward Clark Price, from the US embassy, also attended.

Excelerate noted plans from BMWK for Germany’s fifth FSRU, under a consortium of Tree Energy Solutions (TES), E.ON and Engie.

The FSRU is intended to accelerate the development of TES’ plans for a green hydrogen terminal at Wilhelmshaven.

The Excelsior can store 138,000 cubic metres of LNG and send out 5 billion cubic metres per year. It will go into drydock at the end of the year before deploying to Germany.

The FSRU is currently moored at the Hadera deepwater terminal, off Israel. The vessel began operations off Israel in 2012, under an agreement with the Israel Electric Corp. (IEC).

Recommended for you

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]
Tags

More from Energy Voice

Latest Posts