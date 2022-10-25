Just Stop Oil protestors cover thinktank HQ in paint

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Oil & Gas

Just Stop Oil protestors cover thinktank HQ in paint

A Just Stop Oil protestor has doused the headquarters of a controversial lobbying organisation in paint, as part of its latest action during a month of Westminster protests.
By Ryan Duff
25/10/2022, 4:21 pm Updated: 25/10/2022, 4:44 pm
55 Tufton Street, London, was covered in orange paint by a retired bouncer from south London, while six activists blocked the road.

The building is the registered address of The Global Warming Policy Foundation, a self-described non-partisan think tank which recently rebranded as Net Zero Watch.

Founded by former Conservative chancellor Lord Lawson, the group has historically sought to combat policies designed to mitigate climate change, and expressed scepticism on the scientific consensus over global heating.

A Just Stop Oil spokesperson said: “Politics is broken. It was broken here in Tufton Street by shady lobbyists who now stalk the corridors of power… Liz Truss’s toxic pro-oil policies helped end her career – and unless we ditch them, they’ll finish us off too.

“We’re here today to fight Big Oil. Famine, pestilence, war — the people in this building don’t care. They’ve got their snouts in the trough. I’m just a normal guy from South London. I’m doing this for my kids and grandkids. Support Just Stop Oil.”

Earlier this year a group of 50 Just Stop Oil activists formed roadblocks at ‘critical oil terminals’.

Star of Red Dwarf and television presenter, Robert Llewellyn, took to Twitter to share images of the building being cleaned later in the day, saying: “Walked past 55 Tufton Street on the way here. The home of some fearsomely unpleasant extremists. Someone was washing it.”

Every day throughout October the group supporters are meeting outside Westminster at 11 am to demand the government ends oil and gas development.

The group has publically stated that taking part in these rallies may result in being arrested.

Just Stop Oil has said that it is now Rishi Sunak’s responsibility to stop new oil and gas licenses in the “best interests of humanity”.

