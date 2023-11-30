Europe needs more LNG to ease tight market, Uniper CEO says

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Oil & Gas / Europe / LNG

Europe needs more LNG to ease tight market, Uniper CEO says

“The ultimate goal is to get off gas and move to hydrogen,” Lewis said. He noted that Europe’s gas demand remains uncertain in the short term. 
By Bloomberg
30/11/2023, 12:29 pm
Europe needs more liquefied natural gas to provide relief to its market as the region recovers from last year’s energy crisis, according to Uniper SE Chief Executive Officer Michael Lewis.

“Until significantly more LNG volumes come onto the market, there is going to be a tight situation,” Lewis said in an interview with Bloomberg Television in Berlin.

The German utility was bailed out by the government at the height of last year’s energy crisis, after Russia stopped supplying gas through the Nord Stream pipeline and prices soared. The rescue package was one of the largest in German corporate history.

Now Uniper is faced with recovering from the crisis — and eventually ending its government ownership — while preparing for the shift to a low-carbon economy.

“We are rebuilding a company that faces the energy transition,” Lewis said. “Our job as management is to make sure the company is in a robust financial position. We are in a far better position than a year ago.”

European benchmark gas prices have eased significantly since the height of the crisis last year, but they remain historically elevated. The region moved quickly to import LNG to fill the supply gap and reduce demand amid the crisis, though risks are still prevalent.

Considerable amounts of LNG will remain part of Europe’s energy mix until 2050, a top European Commission official said Thursday. More US supply is also expected to come online in 2026.

“The ultimate goal is to get off gas and move to hydrogen,” Lewis said. He noted that Europe’s gas demand remains uncertain in the short term.

“We have to make judgments on what the right contracts should be, but we are constantly assessing supply and demand balance,” Lewis said, when asked whether the company would sign long-term LNG supply contracts with Qatar, as others have done recently.

Separately, Lewis said a German court’s ruling this month — striking down €60 billion ($65 billion) in off-budget funding for climate action — represents a “short-term challenge” for the energy transition. Over the long term, “we know we need to get off fossil fuels, reduce CO2 emissions, and that means a number of policies need to be implemented to support that,” he said.

