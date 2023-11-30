BP CEO search to drag on into new year

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Oil & Gas

BP CEO search to drag on into new year

Reuters reported interim CEO Murray Auchincloss had privately indicated he would like to take the top job. Auchincloss was formerly BP CFO. 
Ed Reed By Ed Reed
30/11/2023, 12:53 pm
BP interim chief executive officer Murray Auchincloss.

BP is unlikely to appoint a new CEO until the first quarter of 2024, potentially coinciding with the announcement of the company’s full-year earnings in February.

Reuters reported BP sources as sketching out the timeline.

An investigation into former CEO Bernard Looney is continuing. The company aims to complete this by the end of the year – and come to a resolution on a payout for the former executive.

Looney resigned from BP in September this year. The resignation followed reports that the CEO had undisclosed relationships with employees. Under BP’s code of conduct, having a relationship with someone whose “pay, advancement or management you can influence” is a conflict of interest.

A decision on payment to Looney would take into account the fact he resigned, the report said.

BP, in a statement to Reuters, said it was considering internal and external candidates for the role. The search involves BP’s board and chairman, Helge Lund.

The Financial Times, earlier this week, said that no clear candidate had emerged, despite the search going on for 10 weeks.

The company has struggled in recent months, underperforming its peers. In November, JP Morgan downgraded BP to sell. An analyst attributed the change in sentiment to BP’s “substantial” third quarter results miss.

BP America’s head Dave Lawler also left the company in September, which was another blow. Looney appointed Lawler to the North American role.

