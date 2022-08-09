Wood secures $100m+ contract for INEOS olefins plant

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Oil & Gas / Europe / Petrochemicals

Wood secures $100m+ contract for INEOS olefins plant

Aberdeen-headquartered Wood (LON:WG) has secured a contract from Ineos worth in excess of $100 million (£83m) to build “Europe’s most innovative” olefins complex in Belgium.
By Andrew Dykes
09/08/2022, 1:25 pm
Ineos olefins complex in Antwerp.

Dubbed “Project ONE”, Ineos plans to build state-of-the-art petrochemicals complex based around an ethane cracker in the Port of Antwerp with a nameplate capacity of 1.45 million tonnes of ethylene per year.

Wood has secured the award to deliver engineering, procurement, and construction management (EPCm) services for the project, which aims to be the lowest-carbon plant of its kind in Europe.

Effective immediately, the four-year contract will be delivered by Wood’s Projects unit.

Its scope is focused on the outside battery limit facilities for the ethane cracker and follows the completion of front-end engineering design (FEED) for the facility.

Wood’s integrated project management team will also continue to oversee the project, working closely with the INEOS project team.

At its peak Wood is expected to employ around 300 people on the project across execution centres in Reading and Milan, its global engineering centre in India, and at the site during construction.

Wood president of process and chemicals, Giuseppe Zuccaro, said: “The chemicals sector, like all industries, is forging its own path to carbon neutrality. What Project One represents is the next era of ethylene production, a key component in most plastics. Through the combination of technology and an innovative technical design approach, it will be the most sustainable and energy-efficient steam cracker in Europe.

“We are proud to have the opportunity to build on our strong relationship with INEOS by continuing to deliver on this major capital project, deploying the extensive petrochemicals expertise of our global engineering and project delivery teams.”

Ineos has said it intends to invest over 3 billion euros in the site, with future scope to run portions of the plant on hydrogen.

Over 100,000 tonnes of hydrogen per year will be generated as a byproduct during the production of ethylene, which the company intends to use as a low-carbon fuel.

The chemicals giant says it is “technologically possible” to feed the crackers and steam boilers of Project ONE “entirely” with hydrogen, should sufficient climate-friendly supplies be available.

It has pointed to investments in sites nearby, such as Flanders, which could enable this transition, as well as space in its design for a potential carbon capture plant.

