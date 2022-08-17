Uniper posts mega loss on Russian gas squeeze

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Oil & Gas / Europe / Pipelines

Uniper posts mega loss on Russian gas squeeze

Uniper has been hard hit by reduced Russian gas deliveries, posting major losses and with better times only coming in 2024, it has said.
Ed Reed By Ed Reed
17/08/2022, 8:16 am
UK energy
Electricity pylons stand alongside cooling towers at Uniper SE's coal-fired power station in Ratcliffe-on-Soar, U.K. Photographer: Chris Ratcliffe/Bloomberg

The company posted an adjusted EBIT of negative 564 million euros ($573mn) for the first half, with a net income of negative 359mn euros ($365mn). This marks a reversal from the same period in 2021, when Uniper posted record adjusted EBIT of 580mn euros ($590mn).

Russia has reduced gas supplies to Uniper. As a result, the company has been forced to buy supplies from the spot market at high prices.

Uniper posted a 12 billion euro ($12.2bn) loss. Of which 6.5bn euros ($6.6bn) was related to the future impact of gas problems. It also took a 2.7bn euro ($2.7bn) charge on the impairment of loans to Nord Stream 2 and goodwill on commodities and Russian power generation.

“Uniper has for months been playing a crucial role in stabilising Germany’s gas supply — at the cost of billions in losses resulting from the sharp drop in gas deliveries from Russia,” Uniper CEO Klaus-Dieter Maubach said.

Challenges

Russian power generation seemed to be a rare positive in Uniper’s results. While the company reported price discrepancies in Sweden and lower income in the UK, Russian earnings were “significantly” above the previous year.

Economic net debt reached 2.06bn euros ($2.09bn), up from 324mn euros ($329mn). Uniper ascribed this, again, to challenges around Russian gas deliveries.

The company said it could not provide an earnings forecast for this year given volatility. It does, though, expect to report a loss.

The German government committed in July to providing support to help Uniper ride out the storm.

Earnings in the first half “already reflect the significant adverse impact of reduced gas deliveries from Russia”, said CFO Tiina Tuomela.

“The volatile environment doesn’t currently permit an earnings forecast within an adequate range for the current financial year. However, we expect to record negative earnings owing to the significant reduction in Russian gas deliveries. We expect an earnings improvement in 2023 and aim to leave the loss zone beginning in 2024.”

Tags

