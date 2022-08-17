Well-Safe brings in Houston subsea firm to assist North Sea decom work

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Thank you for signing up to our newsletter.

Register here for the Energy Voice daily newsletter, bringing you key news and insight from across the global energy landscape.

Well-Safe Solutions has awarded Trendsetter Engineering a contract to use the company’s Trident intervention system and technical services in support of a North Sea well decommissioning campaign.

Houston-headquartered Trendsetter is a subsea intervention system equipment and service provider. It owns and operates five 15,000psi intervention systems for hydraulic, riserless light well and intervention riser-based operations.

The award will see the company’s flagship modular intervention system, Trident, deployed from the Well-Safe Guardian rig in support of a multi-well plugging and abandonment (P&A) campaign over an estimated 320-day duration.

The system provides downhole access for hydraulic, wire line and coiled tubing well operations, and Trendsetter says its compact design means Trident is “uniquely suited” for rapid mobilisation and can be integrated into a variety of vessels and rigs.

“We are excited to work with Well-Safe to bring Trident to the North Sea for plug and abandonment operations,” said the firm’s VP of rentals and services Mike Cargol.

“We look forward to providing our value-added intervention services and are eager to identify additional opportunities for collaboration for our two companies.”

Well-Safe operations director Neil Ferguson added: “Trendsetter is an ambitious partner with a strong track record of technical delivery around the world. Adding this capability to the Well-Safe Guardian unlocks considerable operational improvements and time savings for our clients during well intervention operations.”

The nearly year-long deployment of the Well-Safe Guardian is the latest in a string of contract wins by the Aberdeen-headquartered decommissioning venture, with the company recently doubling the size of its office to accommodate a staff base expected to balloon to up to 300 by the end of this year.

Last month the firm celebrated its five-year anniversary, alongside the announcement that it would add 60 jobs after winning a deal to plug and abandon (P&A) 14 wells in the UK North Sea for an unnamed operator.

It will also soon welcome the WilPhoenix semi-submersible rig to its fleet, alongside the Well-Safe Guardian and the Well-Safe Protector jack up.