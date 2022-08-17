Well-Safe brings in Houston subsea firm to assist North Sea decom work

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Oil & Gas / North Sea / Decom

Well-Safe brings in Houston subsea firm to assist North Sea decom work

Well-Safe Solutions has awarded Trendsetter Engineering a contract to use the company’s Trident intervention system and technical services in support of a North Sea well decommissioning campaign.
By Andrew Dykes
17/08/2022, 10:44 am
Houston-headquartered Trendsetter is a subsea intervention system equipment and service provider. It owns and operates five 15,000psi intervention systems for hydraulic, riserless light well and intervention riser-based operations.

The award will see the company’s flagship modular intervention system, Trident, deployed from the Well-Safe Guardian rig in support of a multi-well plugging and abandonment (P&A) campaign over an estimated 320-day duration.

The system provides downhole access for hydraulic, wire line and coiled tubing well operations, and Trendsetter says its compact design means Trident is “uniquely suited” for rapid mobilisation and can be integrated into a variety of vessels and rigs.

“We are excited to work with Well-Safe to bring Trident to the North Sea for plug and abandonment operations,” said the firm’s VP of rentals and services Mike Cargol.

“We look forward to providing our value-added intervention services and are eager to identify additional opportunities for collaboration for our two companies.”

Well-Safe operations director Neil Ferguson added: “Trendsetter is an ambitious partner with a strong track record of technical delivery around the world. Adding this capability to the Well-Safe Guardian unlocks considerable operational improvements and time savings for our clients during well intervention operations.”

The nearly year-long deployment of the Well-Safe Guardian is the latest in a string of contract wins by the Aberdeen-headquartered decommissioning venture, with the company recently doubling the size of its office to accommodate a staff base expected to balloon to up to 300 by the end of this year.

Last month the firm celebrated its five-year anniversary, alongside the announcement that it would add 60 jobs after winning a deal to plug and abandon (P&A) 14 wells in the UK North Sea for an unnamed operator.

It will also soon welcome the WilPhoenix semi-submersible rig to its fleet, alongside the Well-Safe Guardian and the Well-Safe Protector jack up.

