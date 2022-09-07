Finding only negligence, OMV opts out of suing former CEO

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Show Links
Oil & Gas / Europe / Pipelines

Finding only negligence, OMV opts out of suing former CEO

OMV has cleared former CEO Rainer Seele of misconduct. It did find evidence of negligence in some of his actions, it said in a report.
Ed Reed By Ed Reed
07/09/2022, 9:11 pm
Photo of Ed Reed
© Supplied by OMVTwo men sign documents in front of blue Gazprom sign
OMV has cleared former CEO Rainer Seele of misconduct. It did find evidence of negligence in some of his actions, it said in a report. Picture shows; Gazprom boss Alexey Miller and OMV's then CEO Rainer Seele . St Petersburg. Supplied by OMV Date; 07/06/2019

OMV has cleared former CEO Rainer Seele of misconduct. It did find evidence of negligence in some of his actions, it said in a report.

The company was investigating Seele on three points. Possible breaches of duty may have stemmed from a “side agreement” with an OMV executive, a sponsorship agreement with Zenit St Petersburg football club and an amended gas supply deal with Gazprom Export. The sponsorship and gas deal were both dated to 2018.

Gleiss Lutz, a German law company, and hba, an Austrian law company, carried out the special audit of Seele.

The report found Seele had acted within his scope of authorisation in the gas supply deal. The audit found the CEO’s actions on the side agreement and the sponsorship were “deviations” of company guidelines.

However, he concluded both deals in a legally binding fashion.

“Despite established deviations from internal company guidelines, no actionable misconduct on the part of the former CEO could be determined,” Johannes Zink of the law firm hba said.

As a result, OMV will not sue Seele for damages.

OMV chairman of the supervisory board Mark Garett said the company had taken the allegations very seriously.

“The Supervisory Board therefore follows the recommendation of the legal experts and, as things stand today, will not instigate legal action and will propose to the upcoming Annual General Meeting that the former Chairman of the Executive Board be discharged,” Garrett said.

OMV has “sharpened our internal guidelines, which now stipulate a formal approval by the Supervisory Board for strategically significant contracts”, he said.

Too much trust

Seele became CEO of OMV in July 2015. He resigned from his position by “mutual agreement” with the board as of August 31, 2021. Alfred Stern replaced Seele as CEO.

At OMV’s AGM in June, 80.13% of shareholders voted against discharging Seele from his position on the executive board. Refusing to discharge the executive allowed OMV to consider suing Seele.

In 2021, Seele received total remuneration of 4.39 million euros ($4.39mn).

Gazprom is the owner of Zenit. International football organisations expelled the club in March this year following Russia’s invasion of Ukraine. OMV’s agreement to sponsor Zenit was said to be worth 5mn euros ($5mn) per year for five years, starting in 2018.

Seele also struck a controversial gas deal with Gazprom that year. The Russian supply contract had been due to end in 2028. OMV, taking the position that European gas demand would rise, extended the contract until 2040 with no exit clause.

Garrett, speaking in June, said that in hindsight the company had placed “too much trust” in Russia.

Tags

More from Energy Voice

Latest Posts