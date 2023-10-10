Sabotage fears raised for damaged Finland-Estonia gas pipeline

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Show Links
Oil & Gas / Europe / Pipelines

Sabotage fears raised for damaged Finland-Estonia gas pipeline

“It is likely that both the gas pipe and the damage to the communication cable is the result of external activity,” he said in a statement.
Ed Reed By Ed Reed
10/10/2023, 4:13 pm
Photo of Ed Reed
© Supplied by Excelerate EnergyFSRU under blue sky, with ice and snow in front on ground
Excelerate Energy has delivered an FSRU to Finland, loaded with a commissioning cargo. Picture shows; Exemplar FSRU . Inkoo, Finland. Supplied by Excelerate Energy Date; 28/12/2022

The interconnector between Finland and Estonia has been damaged. Finnish President Sauli Niinistö linked the damage to “external activities”.

The report immediately brings the Nord Stream sabotage to mind. These key gas pipelines ran from Russia into Germany and, in September 2022 were bombed. The identity of the Nord Stream saboteurs has not been proved.

Gasgrid Finland and Estonia’s transmission operator Elering noted a pressure drop in the early hours of October 8. They suspected the Balticconnector had a leak, they said. As a result, they took the decision to close the valves.

Niinistö, in comments today, said the cause of the leak had been under investigation.

“It is likely that both the gas pipe and the damage to the communication cable is the result of external activity,” he said in a statement.

The cause is not clear but the investigation is continuing.

The president said he had held talks with NATO head Jens Stoltenberg and that NATO was ready to provide assistance in the investigation.

“Finland is prepared and our preparedness is good,” he said. The events will have no impact on energy security, the Finnish president continued.

Inkoo incoming

Gasgrid said its gas system was stable. The country has the Inkoo FSRU, which can deliver enough supplies, it said, although calling for consumers to order gas for delivery. Inkoo’s reservation system has been paused this week. Gasgrid said it aimed to open this early next week.

Gasgrid said it and Elering would carry out inspections in stages this week.

Damage to the Balticconnector will bring further pressure to bear on Europe’s gas supply outlook. Israel reduced production from its offshore fields, in response to a terrorist attack on the weekend. This will likely have a knock-on impact on LNG exports from Egypt.

Tags

More from Energy Voice

Latest Posts