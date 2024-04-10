UK joins pact to protect North Sea infrastructure

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Oil & Gas / North Sea

UK joins pact to protect North Sea infrastructure

By Ryan Duff
10/04/2024, 11:18 am
© Supplied by Denmark's ForsvaretA gas leak bubbles up in the water
Major gas leak from Nord Stream infrastructure. Denmark. Supplied by Denmark's Forsvaret Date; 27/09/2022

The UK, along with five other countries, has signed a declaration to protect energy and telecommunications infrastructure in the North Sea.

An update from the Norwegian government explained that damage to energy pipelines and subsea fibre optic cables has led to an increased focus on securing critical subsea infrastructure in the North Sea.

Norway’s minister of energy Terje Aasland said: “We have a common interest with our neighbours around the North Sea basin to secure critical infrastructure.

“This is essential both for energy security and resilience, and to ensure the safety of those working offshore.

“This joint declaration is an important foundation for ensuring safety and is a clear example that we have common goals. Together we are stronger.”

Belgium, the Netherlands, Germany, Norway, the UK and Denmark have all signed the agreement to protect North Sea infrastructure.

The deal covers subsea fibre optic cables, gas and oil pipelines, electricity transmission cables and offshore wind installations.

Karianne Tung, minister of digitalization and public administration added: “Through cooperation, we will secure the digital infrastructure in the North Sea.

“The submarine fibre cables are crucial for internet traffic between Norway and other countries, and I am pleased that we, together with five other countries, are now further protecting this.

“It is important for our interests, energy production and our maritime activities that we safeguard this infrastructure.”

Nord Stream leaks

In September 2022 the Nord Stream, Europe’s biggest pipeline, sprung a leak prompting countries to declare it had been sabotaged.

Nord Stream 1 and 2 sprung several leaks simultaneously, releasing gas into the environment.

Nord Stream 2 said it had recorded a drop in pressure in Line A overnight. It has informed the authorities of Germany, Denmark, Sweden, Finland and Russia, it said in a statement to Russian news agencies.

Danish press reported hearing explosions at the time citing evidence from seismic measuring stations in Sweden and Denmark.

Following this, the Danish Maritime Authority established a no-go zone for five nautical miles around the pipeline.

