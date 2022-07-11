Frontline, Euronav tweak terms in tanker tie-up plans

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Oil & Gas / Europe / Rigs & Vessels

Frontline, Euronav tweak terms in tanker tie-up plans

Frontline has struck a deal with Euronav for a potential merger, in an all share offer that would value each Euronav share at around $12.09.
By Ed Reed
11/07/2022, 3:28 pm
© Supplied by EuronavAn aerial shot of an FSO in dark blue waters
Picture shows; FSO Asia. Qatar. Supplied by Euronav Date; 06/06/2010

Frontline has struck a deal with Euronav for a potential merger, in an all share offer that would value each Euronav share at around $12.09.

The two tanker companies signed a term sheet on April 7. They have now entered a definitive combination agreement.

The new company would be 55% owned by Euronav shareholders and 45% by Frontline. Frontline already owns an 18.8% stake in Euronav. For the deal to go ahead, it would require 50% plus one share in Euronav to agree.

The new company would be named Frontline and would be based in Cyprus, moving from Bermuda.

Euronav CEO Hugo De Stoop would be CEO of the combined company. John Fredriksen’s Hemen Holding, the largest shareholder in Frontline, will nominate two directors to the board. Euronav and Hemen would then identify two more directors jointly.

Frontline CEO Lars Barstad will join the board as a representative of Hemen. The latter owns a 48.4% stake in Frontline.

Frontline plans to launch the tender offer in the fourth quarter of the year. It will follow the offer with a formal merger.

Staking out the competition

Under the plan first set out in April, Euronav would have owned 59% of the company. It would also have been based in Belgium.

Another company is keen to acquire Euronav. Compagnie Maritime Belge (CMB) has proposed combining Euronav with one of its units, CMB.Tech. The unit focuses on hydrogen and ammonia. CMB’s plan would involve the sale of much of Euronav’s fleet and the use of the funds to develop CMB.Tech.

Following Frontline’s announcement in April, CMB built up its stake in Euronav to around 16.5%.

Frontline’s revised proposal, via tender offer, requires fewer shareholders to support the plan.

Speaking to the Financial Times in April, CMB’s Alexander Saverys said he had a number of options to halt Frontline’s plan. These include talks with other investors and a vision of a less oil dependent future for Euronav.

Tags

