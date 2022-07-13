Saipem stock plunges, banks to step in as underwriters

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Oil & Gas / Europe / Rigs & Vessels

Saipem stock plunges, banks to step in as underwriters

Saipem (MI:SPM) shares have plunged around 70% from July 11 after the company acknowledged demand for additional shares was less than expected.
By Ed Reed
13/07/2022, 3:22 pm Updated: 13/07/2022, 3:25 pm
On July 11, Saipem was trading on the Euronext at 3.79 euros, as of July 13 it had fallen to 1.1 euro, a decline of 71%.

The company issued shares on July 11 raising around 1.4 billion euros ($1.4bn). Saipem had hoped to raise 2bn euros ($2bn).

Buyers subscribed for only 70% of the shares on offer. Bidders acquired 1.38bn shares, via options, with around 597mn left over.

Today, the company said it had sold another 195mn shares on Euronext Milan at auction. This is around 9.9% of the new shares.

Saipem noted that the offer was guaranteed and had underwriting commitments from Eni and CDP Industria. An array of international banks agreed to acquire any new shares still available, paying up to 1.12bn euros ($1.12bn).

BNP Paribas, Citigroup, Deutsche Bank, HSBC, Intesa Sanpaolo and UniCredit acted as joint global co-ordinators, Saipem said. ABN AMRO, Banca Akros – Gruppo Banco BPM, Banco Santander, Barclays, BPER, Goldman Sachs International, Société Générale and Stifel were joint bookrunners. Both sets of banks agreed to the underwriting agreement.

As it stands, the it seems the banks will need to absorb a 20.1% share of the capital increase. This is worth around 400mn euros.

The Italian service company will announce the final outcome of its capital increase on July 15.

