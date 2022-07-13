South Africa seeks input on fracking plans

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Oil & Gas / Africa / Unconventionals

South Africa seeks input on fracking plans

South Africa has launched a consultation looking at regulations around onshore oil and gas development, using hydraulic fracturing.
By Ed Reed
13/07/2022, 4:03 pm Updated: 13/07/2022, 4:04 pm
South Africa has launched a consultation looking at regulations around onshore oil and gas development, using hydraulic fracturing.

The country had a flurry of interest around 10 years ago. A number of international explorers expressed interest in the shale gas potential of the Karoo Basin.

Local opposition, and slow moving administration, saw this interest extinguished with little actual exploration.

Now, Minister of Forestry, Fisheries and the Environment Barbara Creecy has asked to hear from the public.

The environment department issued the proposal on July 11. The public have 45 days, until the end of August, to submit insights.

The ministry said it was working on setting minimum requirements for applications, permits and licences for onshore fracking. These must align with the National Environmental Management Act (NEMA).

The Department of Forestry, Fisheries and the Environment (DFFE) said the regulations would set out prohibited activities and areas.

These “include the use of potable water for hydraulic fracturing activities and the use of municipal water treatment facilities for the disposal of wastes from hydraulic fracturing operations”.

Opening up

Companies would need environmental authorisation for each phase of the process, from seismic surveys, to fracking and production.

The regulations aim to make it easier to pursue operations, by giving just one set of rules to follow.

Proposed regulations set a number of requirements for potential operators, including on reporting data on frack fluids. Those who fall foul of the requirements face a 10 million rand ($590,000) fine or imprisonment for up to 10 years.

The Support Centre for Land Change called on its supporters to oppose the plans.

Many Karoo communities are “already totally reliant on underground water qualifies the risk of fracking fluids leaking into the underground water table as an imminent threat to life in the Karoo. In addition to the probable contamination of our water resources, fracking will also put the air- and soil quality at risk.”

